T.P.TRAILERS AND TRUCK EQUIPMENT TO SPONSOR NASCAR STOCK CARS AT GRANDVIEW SPEEDWAY FOR 10TH SEASON

BECHTELSVILLE, PA January 6, 2021 . . . As they have for the past nine years, T.P. Trailers & Truck Equipment of Limerick, PA will continue as a major sponsor of NASCAR sanctioned stock car racing at Grandview Speedway in 2021. The T.P. Trailers Modifieds and T.P.Truck Equipment Sportsman will be part of the national NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series. “We are so happy to have T.P. return for another year,” said track general manager Tina Rogers. “I know how much our racers appreciate their support.”

The new season will kick off with the annual free-to-the-public practice session on Saturday, March 27th.

The Perkins family, operators of T.P. Trailers & Truck Equipment in Limerick, PA, feel that their businesses gain great exposure through their sponsorship at Bechtelsville, PA’s Grandview and as a result they gain increased support for their businesses from the racers and the fans. Over the course of the past years thousands of dollars have been distributed by the well-known local business that specializes in just about anything relating to trailer sales, truck & trailer repairs & fabrication, snow & ice removal equipment, ground level storage solutions, truck equipment & trailer rentals.

Again in 2021 T.P. Trailers & Truck Equipment will be posting bonus bucks in the form of $300 for the winner of each Saturday night T.P.Trailers NASCAR Modified feature race and $200 to the winner of the T.P.Truck Equipment Sportsman feature. If there are no T.P. decals on the car or the decals are not visible on both sides of the winning car there will be no award money paid.

“We enjoy the continued great relationship we have with the Rogers family and the stock car racing community,” said Tom Perkins speaking for all the members of the T.P. Trailers & Truck Equipment team. “Our marketing efforts at Grandview over the years have produced very good results. Each year we see that support growing.” Once the schedule for 2021 has been finalized a date will be set for the annual T.P. Trailers & Truck Equipment Night which is part of their sponsorship package.

In addition to the sponsorship night being a part of their awards program T.P. Trailers & Truck Equipment also receives a half page ad in the weekly track program book and a large colorful billboard that is seen by all the fans and racers along with regular public address mentions.

T.P. Trailers & Truck Equipment is a family-owned business specializing in serving many industries including municipalities, educational institutions, construction, landscaping, and junk removal & hauling, moving companies and even homeowners. At T.P. Trailers & Truck Equipment customers can expect to find interrelated departments that work to provide quality equipment whether it be through trailer sales, ground level storage solutions, truck equipment, custom fabrication, truck & trailer repairs, parts & accessories and/or snow & ice removal equipment. Approaching its 57th anniversary as a truck maintenance facility, T.P. Trailers & Truck Equipment expanded into the trailer/container industry almost 30 years ago.

If you visit them today, you will find more employees, more parts, a larger facility and far more stock units than you would have observed in the ‘50s, or even in the ‘90s! But, what you will also find is a staff of knowledgeable people who are ready to help you, answer your questions and guide you to the right trailer, truck bed, interchangeable body, plow or salt spreader, service or part for you.

T.P. Trailers & Truck Equipment is located just a short distance from Grandview Speedway at 703 West Ridge Pike, Limerick, PA 19468. Telephone 800.255.0666.

Grandview Speedway, going into its 59th season of weekly auto racing, is located on Passmore Road in Bechtelsville, PA, just off Route 100 ten miles north of Pottstown. For information on racing at the popular one-third-mile, banked clay oval, telephone 610.754.7688 or visit www.grandviewspeedway.com.