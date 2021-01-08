2021 F150 | Top Five Carry-Over Parts

AmericanTrucks Unveils New Episode of “The Haul”

PAOLI, Pa. (January 7th, 2021) – Automotive e-retailer AmericanTrucks (AT) releases a new video on the top 5 parts that will still fit on a new 2021 F150. The video is hosted by Justin Dugan as part of AT’s “The Haul” YouTube video series. While over 90% of the 2021 design has changed, the video hones in on five popular parts from recent gens that bolt up without issue — and one that didn’t.

The new video is ideal for those who don’t want to trade in all their aftermarket parts or wait for 2021-specific products to hit the market. The five popular products included in the video are a cold air intake, oil separator, rain guards, running boards, and a tonneau cover. Aside from a small tweak for the intake, and some fresh tape for the rain guards, all the parts highlighted in the video carried over without issue. Justin wraps up the video with one part he expected to fit at first glance and the reasons why it didn’t make the cut.

AT continues to roll out 2021 content in its popular “The Haul” YouTube video series. This newest episode is no exception, helping F150 owners save time and money with a rundown of five parts that will fit their new 2021 design. The video also references wheels and tires, directing 2021 F150 owners to a separate episode in the series. Viewers are also encouraged to subscribe to AT’s YouTube channel to be first in line when new videos are launched.

View it here: https://www.americantrucks.com/f150-content-videos-2021.html

