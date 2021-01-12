Henry Repeating Arms Renews Sponsorship of Road America NASCAR Xfinity Race

ELKHART LAKE, Wis., January 12, 2021 – Road America officials recently announced that Henry Repeating Arms has renewed its title sponsorship for 2021, serving as sponsor for the NASCAR Xfinity Series 180 race. This year’s Henry 180 will run on Saturday, July 3. The event will air on NBC at 1:30 PM (CT). The official race hashtag will be #HENRY180.

Henry Repeating Arms, headquartered out of Rice Lake, Wisconsin, with another large manufacturing facility in Bayonne, New Jersey, is the leading lever action firearm manufacturer and one of the top-five long gun manufacturers in the USA.

“We’re thrilled to welcome our friends at Henry Repeating Arms back for what is assuredly going to be another great race this year,” said Road America President and General Manager, Mike Kertscher. “We couldn’t ask for a better partner to share July 4th weekend with, and we look forward to bringing all of the excitement of NASCAR to our fans.”

“All of us at Henry Repeating Arms are excited to continue our race entitlement at Road America, our home track in Wisconsin. Racing fans in the upper-Midwest are very brand-loyal outdoor and hunting enthusiasts, and our rifles and shotguns fit perfectly with their interests and passions,” said Anthony Imperato, President of Henry Repeating Arms. “We are also proud to announce that the pole and race winners for the Henry 180 will each walk away with a custom Henry 180 Edition rifle for their accomplishments.”

Fans are welcome and tickets are now available. Additional event details, ticket pricing, and camping information can be found at www.roadamerica.com or by calling 800-365-7223. Anyone 16-years-old and under is FREE with a paying adult at the gate. Racing runs rain or shine.

About Road America: Established in 1955, Road America is conveniently located between Milwaukee and Green Bay in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. The world’s best racers have competed at this legendary four-mile, 14-turn road circuit for over 65 years. Along with over 500 events held seasonally at the 640-acre facility, several major weekends are open to the public, which include the IndyCar Series, the MotoAmerica Series, three vintage racing events, numerous Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) events, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, and NASCAR. Road America’s park-like grounds offer amazing viewing opportunities, numerous camping options, fantastic concessions, and high-speed excitement to hundreds of thousands of spectators each year. Fans can also stay and play in cabins located conveniently on the grounds and find all sorts of souvenirs, collectibles, and apparel at the 7,500 sq. ft Paddock Shop. Affectionately known by many as America’s National Park of Speed, Road America can accommodate groups of all sizes including weddings and corporate events in the Tufte Conference Center. In addition to public race weekends, Road America offers a variety of group event programs including geocaching, disc golf, and off-road adventure tours, karting and the Road America Motorcycle and Driving Schools. For more information, visit www.roadamerica.com Follow Road America on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube or call 800-365-7223

About Henry Repeating Arms: Henry Repeating Arms is one of the leading rifle and shotgun manufacturers in the United States and a world leader in the lever action category. The company motto is “Made in America, or not made at all” and its firearms come with a lifetime guarantee backed by award-winning customer service. The company is also known for its charitable endeavors under its Guns For Great Causes program, which focuses on sick children, both individual cases and children’s hospitals, veteran and wounded veteran organizations, Second Amendment and wildlife conservation organizations. The company currently employs 535 people and has 250,000 square-feet of manufacturing space in its Rice Lake, Wisconsin and Bayonne, New Jersey facilities. The company is named in honor of Benjamin Tyler Henry who invented and patented the Henry rifle in 1860 – the first repeating rifle, the lever action rifle, which is America’s unique contribution to international firearms design and is one of the most legendary, respected and sought-after rifles in the history of firearms. Visit Henry Repeating Arms online at www.HenryUSA.com, on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/HenryRepeating, and on Instagram @Henry_Rifles.