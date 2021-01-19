King Shocks’ Concrete Motorsports Tops the Podium in Season Opener in Parker

King Shocks sweeps the podium at the Best in the Desert Parker 425

Best in the Desert kicked off their 2021 race season with the Parker 425 this weekend in Parker, Arizona. After earning the Overall Points Championship in 2020, Concrete Motorsports showed up to the desert rocking the #1 plate and continued their successes after a short break over the New Year. The duo of Kevin Thompson and Harley Letner took the overall win in the #1 Trick Truck with a time of 05:35:27.383, beating second and third place finishers and King Shocks racers Adam Householder and Kyle Jergensen by over five and fifteen minutes. The finishes marked a clean podium sweep for King Shocks.

Harley Letner started the race in 14th position and dominantly worked his way to 4th on the road when handing off the truck off to Kevin Thompson after two laps. With one lap to go, Concrete was 1st on corrected time and Thompson powered to the finish line to earn the first win of the 2021 desert racing season.

“Parker is such a great race with a huge history. Last year we finished in the middle of the pack, so to bounce back and earn the overall win this year is a huge accomplishment for our race team and testament to our sponsors who support us,” said team owner and driver, Kevin Thompson. “King Shocks have taken the overall win at the Parker 425 the last two years, so we are excited to keep that streak alive.”

Concrete also fielded their second King equipped pre-runner TT in the Sportsman/8100 class the day prior and took the class win amongst seven in the class.

Grabowski Brothers Racing had a strong showing this weekend, taking a first and second place class finish for King Shocks. Amidst a field of 11 total entries on Friday, #5072 Troy Grabowski finished second in class and fifth place overall. #6172 Dustin Grabowski won the 6100 class, the race’s most competitive class with 21 total entries, on Saturday. Dustin’s elapsed time of 06:03:02.294 was just under a minute faster than the second place finisher and secured another first place finish for the team.

Next on the desert race schedule for King Shocks is the King of the Hammers Desert Challenge January 30th-31st.



About King Off-Road Shocks

King Shocks is a world-class manufacturer and servicer of custom made adjustable and rebuildable automotive shock absorbers and performance racing products for utility vehicles, OEM replacement and professional racing use. For over twenty years King Shocks has taken pride in putting quality, performance and customer service above all. Every product sold is the result of constant testing and development done with top racers in competition worldwide. This real world testing exposes their designs to a level of abuse and destructive forces that cannot be duplicated in a laboratory. King Shocks, The leader in Off-Road Shock Technology.