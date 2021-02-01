MONEYLION RACES INTO THIRD-CONSECUTIVE YEAR AS TEAM PENSKE PARTNER; KICKS OFF 2021 NASCAR SEASON WITH BRAD KESELOWSKI’S RUN IN DAYTONA

Leading All-in-One, Digital Financial Platform Celebrates Clash at Daytona Season-Opener with #ClashCash Contest for Fans

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (February 1, 2021) – MoneyLion, the leading all-in-one digital financial platform, today announced a renewed partnership with Team Penske for multiple races in the 2021 NASCAR season, beginning with the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) season-opening Clash at Daytona.

MoneyLion will be featured as a primary partner at select NASCAR events in 2021 on the cars driven by Brad Keselowski and Austin Cindric. The company will also be an associate sponsor throughout the season on the No. 22 Ford driven by Joey Logano. Keselowski will race the No. 2 MoneyLion Ford Mustang in the Clash at Daytona exhibition event on Tuesday evening, February 9 at Daytona International Speedway (DIS).

“At MoneyLion, we are passionate about providing hard working Americans access to the tools and personalized financial advice they need to get engaged in their finances and feel confident about their future,” said Dee Choubey, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of MoneyLion. “In much the same way, we’re thrilled to be continuing our partnership with Team Penske for a third consecutive year and joining with them to offer racing fans a fun and engaging way to get in on the excitement of the start of the NASCAR season.”

As part of the season-opening exhibition race, MoneyLion will continue its tradition of rewarding loyal NASCAR fans by launching its #ClashCash promotion, celebrating Keselowski’s participation in the unique event. Through the #ClashCash contest, MoneyLion will give MoneyLion Racing Twitter followers an opportunity to win cash prizes and Team Penske-autographed items to during each lap of the race. A final winner selected at random following the race will win $2,000 plus an autographed piece of sheet metal from one of MoneyLion’s Ford Mustangs.

“It’s great to have MoneyLion back on board for 2021 and to be a part of the 2 crew for the Clash,” said Keselowski. “On top of that, MoneyLion has always found unique and fun ways to engage with our fans and the Clash Cash program is no different. MoneyLion has created an extra incentive for fans to watch the race, be active on social media and feel like they are a real part of the Clash at Daytona. Everyone has a chance to win a nice cash prize, plus someone will own a piece of a MoneyLion Ford Mustang at the end of the night.”

MoneyLion entered NASCAR with a roar in 2018, serving as a primary sponsor in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Cindric. Since then, the company has teamed with Keselowski, Logano, Cindric and Ryan Blaney in both the Cup and Xfinity Series to tremendous success – including the 2020 Xfinity Series Championship with Cindric. Along the way, all four Team Penske drivers have appeared in national and regional campaigns aimed at promoting financial responsibility.

To enter the #CashClash contest, participants must follow MoneyLion Racing and MoneyLion on Twitter and correctly answer trivia questions and include the #ClashCash and #MoneyLion hashtags. The trivia questions will range from NASCAR culture, to “Clash” race history and more.

The season-opening Clash at Daytona will take place under the lights and the Cup Series cars will race on the 14-turn, 3.61-mile road course at DIS for the first time in the history of the event. The race will be televised live on FS1 at 7:00 pm ET on February 9.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion uses the power of technology to empower hard working Americans to take control of their financial future. Since its founding in 2013, MoneyLion has served over 6 million customers with hyper-personalized financial tools and access to a comprehensive suite of financial products and advice that make it easy to borrow, save, invest and earn – all from a single mobile app. MoneyLion uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to help change the way people think about and engage with their money, relieve financial stress and empower confident financial decisions to achieve life goals. The company is headquartered in New York City, with offices in San Francisco, Salt Lake City and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. For more information, visit www.moneylion.com or download MoneyLion on the App Store or Google Play.

About Team Penske

Team Penske is one of the most successful teams in the history of professional sports. Cars owned and prepared by Team Penske have produced more than 550 major race wins, over 650 pole positions and 40 Championships across open-wheel, stock car and sports car racing competition. Over the course of its 55-year history, the team has also earned 18 Indianapolis 500 victories, two Daytona 500 Championships, a Formula 1 win, overall victories in the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring along with a win in Australia’s legendary Bathurst 1000 race. In 2021, Team Penske will compete in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series. For more information about Team Penske, please visit www.teampenske.com.