Gutiérrez goes three-wide to win ARCA East opener at New Smyrna

The 2020 NASCAR Mexico Challenge Series champion Max Gutiérrez took advantage of the second overtime restart by making a three-wide pass on Taylor Gray and Sammy Smith coming to the checkered flag in Monday night’s season opener Jeep Beach 175 at New Smyrna (Fla.) Speedway.

Gutiérrez, a 18-year-old native of Mexico City won his first career ARCA Menards Series East victory by 0.046 seconds over Smith in just his third series start for Rette Jones Racing.

“I can’t believe it,” said a jubilant Gutiérrez in Victory Lane. “To qualify second was a surprise for me, but the last green-white-checkered, I was thinking OK (running third), this is good for the championship.”

Gutiérrez qualified his Rette Jones Racing Ford Fusion on the front row and messed up at the start of the race. He spent the entire race battling back and ultimately put himself in the position to win his first career ARCA Menards Series East race even after a lengthy rain delay. You can also battle back like these at super6.bet.

“I can’t believe it,” said team co-owner Rette. “I’m so proud of Max and his determination, not to mention the work by everyone on this Rette Jones Racing team. I knew we had a shot if we timed it right and Max did his job when it counted most and we’re winners again in the ARCA Menards Series East.”

“Can’t wait for Five Flags later this month and an opportunity to race for the championship with Max and this Rette Jones Racing team.” team co-owner Rette added.

Smith was leading the race until the rain with five laps remaining and was penalized for pitting out of sequence during the halfway break and he restarted in fourth.

“You know none of that should have happened. They penalized us eight laps later for something we did right and everyone else did wrong. You can’t really control that.” Smith said.

Smith had been leading the race until it was halted by rain with five laps remaining. During the break, Smith was issued a penalty for pitting out of sequence during the halfway break and restarted in fourth.

Smith finished second after leading a race-high 78 laps, Gray finished third, Mason Diaz fourth and Joey Iest rounded out the top five.

The ARCA Menards Series East heads to Five Flags (Fla.) Speedway for the Pensacola 200 on Saturday February 27, 2021 at 5 p.m. CT / 6 p.m. ET and will broadcast live on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold.

2021 Jeep Beach 175

ARCA Menards East Series race number 1 of 1

Monday, February 8, 2021 at New Smyrna Speedway, New Smyrna Beach, FL

175 laps* on a .480 mile paved track (84.0 miles)