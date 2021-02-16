JASON WHITE SET FOR ONE MORE ROUND AT DAYTONA

February 16, 2020. The first two races of the 2021 season for Sun Peaks, BC racer Jason White haven’t brought the finishing result the teams had been expecting. However White remains optimistic about his chances this coming weekend as he wheels his #33 Powder Ventures Excavating / YourGMCTruckStore.com Chevrolet truck for the first time on the road course at Daytona International Speedway.

This past weekend White had an extremely busy schedule competing in the Camping World Truck Series race on Friday night and then taking the green flag in the ARCA Menards Series contest less than 24 hours later. “I was pretty worn out after that” said White. “Definitely needed some time to rehydrate but the Reaume Brothers team and I are 100% ready to go on Friday for the road course” he added.

As often occurs on the Superspeedway tracks White was collected in other drivers mishaps and still hustled his #33 Powder Ventures Excavating / YourGMCTruckStore.com Chevrolet truck to a 20th place finish in the Truck race. In the ARCA car on Saturday White dodged most of the mayhem in numerous crashes but never got that late caution he needed for a charge to front and had to settle for a 14th place result in his second competition.

“It’s how it goes sometimes” explained White. “You can’t control a lot of what happens and in the Truck race we got collected a couple times. Still the top finishing Canadian though” he said proudly.

“In the ARCA race, that one stings a bit. It was a brand-new Superspeedway car that Andy Hillenburg built, and it was fast. I did my best to stay away from the incidents we knew would happen, but we never got the late caution flag we almost always see and that’s what bit us”

Having run the Truck race in last week’s event will most certainly benefit White as there is no practice or qualifying for this Friday’s road course race. “With our experience last week plus our time together at other road courses I think we’re in pretty good shape” said White. “No doubt we’ll have to make some adjustments during the race, but we feel good about our chances” he added.

Once again this year White’s Daytona journey is supported by longtime back Rob Zimmer and the Zimmer Group at YourGMCTruckstore.com “They’ve been amazing partners my whole career” said White. “I can’t imagine doing this without their support”.

Schedule

No practice or qualifying. Race, Feb 19, 7:30PM Stages 12/25/44 laps.

Canadian fans can watch the race on Fox Sports Racing. Check local listings for channel information.

To keep up with the latest news about Jason White and the team follow Jason on twitter @racinjasonwhite and on his Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RacinJasonWhite

Photo: Jason White racing the #33 Powder Ventures Excavating / YourGMCTruckStore.com Chevrolet truck at Daytona.