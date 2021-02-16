Jett Noland to Compete in Partial Truck Series Schedule in 2021

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Feb. 16, 2021) – Jett Noland will make his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut with Niece Motorsports in the second race of the 2021 season at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course.

Noland was slated to race six events with Niece Motorsports in 2020 but opted to wait until 2021, after scheduling changes due to COVID-19.

“I’m very excited to finally get behind the wheel of one of these Niece Motorsports Chevrolets,” said Noland. “I feel like I’ve been training my whole life for this moment and to make my debut at the World Center of Racing is unreal. I’m both honored and humbled by the chance to go out there and compete against some of the best-up-and-coming racers in the world.”

The Florida-native’s schedule will also include races at Richmond Raceway, Circuit of the Americas, Bristol Motor Speedway, Martinsville Speedway, and the season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

“We are looking forward to having Jett join us this season,” said Niece Motorsports General Manager Cody Efaw. “Jett has a lot of road course experience and really cut his teeth short track racing, so the races he’s running will really suit his experience. He will be a great addition to the team.”

Last season, Noland participated in the Trans-Am Series, capturing TA-2 Rookie of the Year honors. In addition, Noland participated in Southern Super Series and Super Late Model events.

Noland, who ran full-time in Super Late Models in 2019, won rookie of the year honors at his home track of New Smyrna Speedway, while finishing in the top-10 in the Southern Super Series season points.

Noland joins a driver lineup including Carson Hocevar, Ryan Truex and Truck Series Champion Brett Moffitt.

The Truck Series will take the green flag at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course on Friday, February 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET, airing live on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

