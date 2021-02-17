JR Motorsports — NXS Daytona Road Course Preview

JR MOTORSPORTS TEAM PREVIEW:

TRACK: Daytona International Speedway Road Course

RACE: Super Start Batteries 188 (52 laps / 187.72 miles)

DATE: Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021

Broadcast Information – TV: 5 p.m. ET on FS1 / Radio: 4:30 p.m. ET on MRN and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Michael Annett

No. 1 Pilot Flying J / American Heart Association Chevrolet

• Michael Annett looks to improve on last year’s 15th-place run on the road course at Daytona International Speedway this weekend.

• On road courses last season, Annett was solid, averaging a 10th-place finish.

• Annett’s No. 1 Pilot Flying J/American Heart Association Chevrolet will carry a special paint scheme in honor of American Heart Month. Sponsor Pilot Flying J is supporting

the AHA’s Life Is Why™ awareness campaign.

• Annett’s best road-course finish in the NASCAR Xfinity Series came in 2017, when he was second at Road America.

Miguel Paludo

No. 8 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet

• Miguel Paludo makes his NXS return this weekend at the road course in Daytona piloting the No. 8 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet.

• The six-time and defending Porsche Carrera Cup Champion has made two previous starts in the NXS in 2012, with a best finish of 13th coming at Watkins Glen.

• Paludo has also made 73 starts in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, racing full-time from 2011-13 and earned a combined total of eight top fives and 25 top 10s.

• A native of Nova Prata, Brazil, Paludo will be behind the wheel of a second BRANDT Chevrolet, joining teammate Justin Allgaier in running a BRANDT scheme.

Noah Gragson

No. 9 Bass Pro Shops / TrueTimber / Black Rifle Coffee Chevrolet

• Noah Gragson finished third in the lone appearance for the NXS at the 3.61-mile road course at Daytona in 2020.

• Gragson ran as high as first and as low as 28th during the 52-lap event. The 22-year-old also made 56 green-flag passes.

• In eight career road course races in the NXS, Gragson has never finished outside of the top 10 and holds an impressive 4.6 average finish.

• Last season, Gragson scored three top fives and four top 10s in four NXS starts on road courses.

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet

• After a tough end to last weekend’s season opener, Justin Allgaier is looking to head back to Daytona and rebound on the road course.

• Last year in the series’ first race on the 3.61-mile course, Allgaier came home with a ninth-place finish.

• In 32 NXS starts on road courses, the veteran driver has three wins, nine top fives and 21 top 10s.

• Allgaier’s No. 7 Camaro will have a different look for this weekend. As one of two BRANDT Chevrolets on the road course at Daytona, the Illinois native’s paint scheme will have a white base with the familiar bright red color accented throughout.

Driver Quotes

“We had a really fast Chevrolet Camaro last season on the Daytona road course, and had a top-10 finish in the bag before the final chicane. Since we have seven road courses on the schedule this year, it’s going to be important to maximize our finishes, and it starts at Daytona this weekend. I was proud of our Pilot Flying J/American Heart Association team last week, and we’ll rebound with a good finish this weekend.” – Michael Annett

“Last week we didn’t get the finish we wanted, but it was out of our control. I’m looking forward to heading back to Daytona this weekend and getting another shot at running on the road course. We had some good success there last year. What’s really awesome about this weekend is having two BRANDT cars on the track with the addition of Miguel (Paludo) in the No. 8. I know it means a lot to Rick (Brandt) for this to be happening and we want to go out there and put on a good race and do what we can to get to Victory Lane.” – Justin Allgaier

“It has always been a goal of mine to return to compete in NASCAR and to get this opportunity with BRANDT Professional Agriculture and JR Motorsports is just a dream come true. I can’t wait to get to the track down in Daytona this weekend with this No. 8 team and hopefully we can be in contention all race long. I just can’t say thank you enough for this opportunity and to get the chance to race with my BRANDT teammate Justin Allgaier, it’s just really special.” – Miguel Paludo

“We ran really well at the Daytona Road Course last year and I expect us to do much of the same this year. I made a few mistakes last year that really set us back, and I don’t plan on making those a second time around. Our No. 9 team has shown strength on road courses and these races really fit my driving style, so I think you’ll see the Bass Pro Shops/TrueTimber/Black Rifle Coffee Camaro up front and contending for the win.” – Noah Gragson

JRM Team Updates

• JRM on the Daytona Road Course: In last season’s inaugural NXS event at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course, JR Motorsports scored one top five and two top 10s with a best finish of third coming from Noah Gragson.

• JRM on Road Courses: JRM has netted four wins, 32 top fives and 68 top 10s in 129 starts on road courses in the NXS. Ron Fellows and Regan Smith earned the organization’s first two road course victories at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal in 2008 and at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in 2015, while Justin Allgaier went to Victory Lane at Mid-Ohio and Road America in 2018.

• hellowater: JRM partner hellowater recently launched their brand new line of hellowater alkaline, an ionized alkaline bottled water infused with electrolytes for better taste and hydration. In honor of the launch, hellowater is offering JRM fans a 10 percent discount when they place their first order online at www.hellowater.com and use code JRM10.

• Celebrating American Heart Month: The No. 1 Chevrolet is running a special paint scheme this week and at Homestead Miami Speedway in honor of American Heart Month. Pilot Flying J is proud to support the American Heart Association’s “Life is Why™” campaign. To find nearby locations to donate, download the Pilot Flying J app and to learn more about the “Life Is Why™” campaign, click here.