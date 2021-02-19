Rackley W.A.R. Race Preview: DAYTONA Road Course

Team Report

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series News and Notes

Event: BrakeBest Brake Pads 159 at Daytona presented by O’Reilly

Date: Friday, February 19, 2021

Venue: DAYTONA (Fla.) Road Course

Track Description: 14-turn, 3.61-mile road course-oval hybrid

Race: 44 laps, 159 miles

Rackley W.A.R.’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series History … Since entering the NASCAR Camping World Truck

Series (NCWTS) in 2021, the Centerville, Tenn., -based organization has logged one start with one driver, Timothy Peters,

resulting in an average starting position of 10.0 and an average finishing position of 26.0.

Timothy Peters

No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado

DAYTONA Road Course … For the second consecutive year, the DAYTONA Road Course will play host to the NASCAR

Camping World Truck Series. It was the only NASCAR Camping World Truck Series road course event on the 2020

schedule.

This weekend marks Timothy Peters’ debut DAYTONA Road Course appearance with the NASCAR Camping World Truck

Series on the iconic 14-turn, 3.61-mile road course-oval hybrid, for the back-to-back weekend at the Daytona International

Speedway.

Road Course Stats: In five combined NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts on road course tracks (Canadian Tire

Motorsport Park), Timothy Peters has collected one top-five finish, and three top-ten finishes. The Danville, Va., -native has

led two laps en route to an average finish of 12.4. In 2018, in a No. 25 GMS Racing Chassis Chevrolet Silverado, Peters

started in the fifth-place and finished in the fourth-place at the Bowmanville-facility in Ontario, Canada.

Starting Lineup: The lineup for the 158.85-mile event was determined by using NASCAR’s competition-based formula,

which takes into account finishing positions from the previous race (weighted 25% owner and 25% driver, 26th-place

Daytona), the ranking in team owner points (35%, 25th-place) and the fastest lap from the previous race (15%). Timothy

Peters will start the event at the 3.61-mile road course-oval hybrid in Daytona Beach, Fla., from the 27th-place on Row 14.

Pit Stall Selections … Pit Stall 39, towards Turn 4.

Atop the Pit Box: Chad Kendrick … Chad Kendrick, crew chief for the No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado, has

one start in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at the DAYTONA Road Course. Last year with driver Tate Fogleman,

Kendrick posted a 19th-place finish after starting the 46-lap event from the 15th-place.

Catch the Action … The BrakeBest Brake Pads 159 at DAYTONA presented by O’Reilly will be broadcast live on FS1 on

Friday, February 19, starting with NASCAR RaceDay: NCWTS Daytona at 6:30 p.m. (ET). It will also broadcast live at 7:00

p.m. (ET) on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

In the Rearview Mirror: Daytona International Speedway … Timothy Peters, driver of the No. 25 Rackley Roofing

Chevrolet Silverado for Rackley W.A.R., finished in the 26th-place in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series NextEra

Energy 250 at the Daytona International Speedway on Friday, February 12. Peters started in the 10th-place in the 36-truck

field, and at the Stage 1 conclusion, he held the 10th-place to receive one stage point. By the end of Stage 2, Peters was

scored in the eighth-place to gain three additional stage points. The 40-year-old Peters was scored as high as the leader

for a total of three laps in his 12th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at the Daytona International Speedway. He

took the lead on Lap 86, on Lap 88, and again on Lap 90. A multi-truck incident on Lap 95 of the scheduled 100 laps

collected Peters and ended his contention for the trophy.

QUOTE WORTHY

Timothy Peters, driver of the No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado for Rackley W.A.R.

On the momentum going into the Daytona International Speedway Road Course:

“I am excited to get back behind-the-wheel of our No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado. Our Rackley W.A.R. team

is coming-off of a great race, and the momentum is strong headed into this weekend at the DAYTONA Road Course.

“I really enjoy turning left – and right. Even though, I have yet to turn a lap on the road course at the DAYTONA Road

Course, I am confident in what the guys at the shop have prepared which helps me tremendously.”



