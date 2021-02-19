Young’s Motorsports BrakeBest Brake Pads 159 Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Daytona International Speedway Road Course | BrakeBest Brake Pads 159

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Kaz Grala

Primary Partner(s): Young’s Building Systems | Randco

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado

Crew Chief: Eddie Troconis

2021 Driver Points Position: N|A

2021 Owner Points Position: 14th

BrakeBest Brake Pads 159 Starting Position: 24th (Based on event formula)

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 16

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Pinch-Hit: While Young’s Motorsports primary driver Kris Wright is focusing on making his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut this weekend at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway Road Course, former series’ winner Kaz Grala will step in and drive the No. 02 Young’s Building Systems | Randco Chevrolet Silverado.

Wright will return to the seat in the series’ next scheduled event at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway on Mar. 5, 2021.

Daytona Road Course Connection: Grala already has experience at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway Road Course filling-in for NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Dillon last August after the Richard Childress Racing driver contracted COVID-19.

Grala qualified 10th, led three laps and finished seventh driving the No. 3 American Ethanol Chevrolet.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Krala as crew chief of the No. 02 Young’s Building Systems | Randco Chevrolet Silverado is longtime crew chief Eddie Troconis.

Troconis is a two-time winning crew chief in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and comes to Young’s Motorsports after tenures at ThorSport Racing, AM Racing and Sam Hunt Racing (Xfinity Series) respectively.

He will crew chief his 124th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday night. In his previous 123 races, he has two wins, 22 top-five and 44 top-10 finishes to his resume.

He has one prior Truck Series race as crew chief at the Daytona Road Course with a best finish of 11th last August with driver Austin Wayne Self.

Daytona 500 Recap: Grala returns to his NASCAR Truck Series roots on the heels of making his first NASCAR Cup Series start for Kaulig Racing in last Sunday’s Daytona 500.

Grala finished 28th after starting 40th in the Great American Race.

Just The Facts: Grala, 22, has 33 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) starts to his credit with a victory at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in Feb. 2017. Additionally, he has one pole, five top-five and 15 top-10 performances driving for GMS Racing and Niece Motorsports, respectively.

Kaz Grala Pre-Race Quotes:

On Daytona (Fla.) international Speedway Road Course: “I’m very thankful for this opportunity with Young’s Motorsports. I’m excited to get out there and turn left and right on the Daytona Road Course and have a chance to bring them an outstanding finish.”

On Returning To Trucks: “I love trucks. It has proven to be some of the best racing in NASCAR and I’m thrilled to have the chance to wheel this No. 02 Young’s Building Systems | Randco Chevrolet and bring the team home another solid finish in 2021.”

No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Tate Fogleman

Primary Partner(s): Solid Rock Carriers

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado

Crew Chief: Ryan “Pickle” London

2021 Driver Points Position: 29th

2021 Owner Points Position: 30th

BrakeBest Brake Pads 159 Starting Position: 28th (Based on event formula)

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 15

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Road Course Return: In his sophomore season of Truck Series competition, Fogleman returns to the Daytona Road Course looking to improve on his 19th place run at the 14-turn, 3.61-mile road course in August 2020.

Fogleman started 15th and through strategy was able to stay on the lead lap and earn one of his 11 top-20 finishes during his rookie Truck Series season.

Daytona Race Recap: Last weekend in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, Fogleman who had to qualify on speed did so and raced towards a top-10 finish before being collected in a mid-race incident.

The damage forced an early retirement to the event and a disappointing 30th place finish.

Solid As A Rock: Solid Rock Carriers will continue a season-long partnership with Solid Rock Carriers as the primary marketing partner of his No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet for the BrakeBest Brake Pads 159.

Solid Rock Carriers Inc. is a licensed and bonded freight shipping and trucking company running freight hauling business from Lagrange, North Carolina. Serving the eastern United States for over 20 years, Solid Rock Carriers provides on-time delivery and superior customer service.

A Look Back: Even with a worldwide pandemic, Fogleman completed a full 23-race schedule in 2020 earning a best finish of 13th at Michigan International Speedway in August, while also tallying three top-15 and 11 top-20 finishes throughout the seven-month season.

Tate Fogleman Pre-Race Quotes:

On Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway Road Course: “I feel like I’m a little more confident returning to a road course this season. I learned a lot at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course last summer and I think I can apply what I learned this weekend.

“I know I still have a lot to learn when it comes to the fundamentals of road course racing, but I think we can have a solid weekend and get some momentum before heading to Las Vegas in a couple of weeks.”

On Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway: “I’m really proud of the Young’s Motorsports team. We knew we weren’t locked in, but a total 100 percent effort by the team paid off with making the race on our qualifying speed. Unfortunately, the race didn’t go as we planned, but that’s just how Daytona goes sometimes.

“We’ll pick up the pieces and move forward to the Road Course this weekend.”

No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Spencer Boyd

Primary Partner(s): Credit MRI

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado

Crew Chief: Joe Lax

2021 Driver Points Position: 20th

2021 Owner Points Position: 26th

BrakeBest Brake Pads 159 Starting Position: 10th (Based on event formula)

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 05

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Daytona Road Course Return: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd will make his second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) start at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course on Feb. 19, 2021.

Last August, the former Truck Series winner improved seven spots from his 24th place qualifying position to finish 17th and on the lead lap in his No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado.

Daytona International Speedway Race Recap: When the white flag waved last Friday night in the NextEra Energy Resources 250 at Daytona, Spencer Boyd appeared all but assured a top-10 finish, but as the trucks came screaming towards the start | finish line, chaos ensued with a multi-truck accident that collected Boyd and teammate Kris Wright seconds before the checkered flag.

Boyd’s battered No. 20 American Pavement | Raised On Blacktop Chevrolet claimed 13th after starting 24th.

Fix Now, Pay Later: This weekend at Daytona, Boyd’s No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado will adorn the primary colors of Credit MRI.

For more than a decade Credit MRI has delivered professional credit repair services with its industry-first and only 30 DAY NO FEE GUARANTEE. Simply put if they do not deliver results then you pay nothing.

Whether you are looking to purchase a home, car, RV, jet ski, motorcycle, or simply looking to improve your credit score to lower your current interest rates, Credit MRI is your one stop credit repair partner.

Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports.

In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds.

Truck Series Rundown: In five years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 48 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and two top-10 finishes and a championship best of 17th in 2019.

Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quotes:

On Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway Road Course: “I am excited for the road course. I grew up racing road courses and look forward to getting back for round two at Daytona this weekend.”

On Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway: “My guys brought a great truck to Daytona and we fought in the top-10 coming to the checkered flag. It was an unfortunate outcome, but we put ourselves in position to be at the front when it counted.”

On Partnering With Credit MRI: “I used to sell cars back in my part-time NASCAR days. “I would see many hard-working people unable to get approved for a car because of simple strikes on their credit reports.

“Credit MRI is helping those folks, without charging them upfront, navigate the confusing path of credit recovery. Anything that helps hard-working Americans is high on my list!”

Race Information:

The BrakeBest Brake Pads 159 (44 laps | 158.85 miles) is the second of 22 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2021 schedule. The 40-truck field will take the green flag on Fri., Feb. 19, 2021, shortly after 7:30 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.