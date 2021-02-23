Arizona 811 to Sponsor Call 811 Before You Dig 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Phoenix Raceway, March 13

PHOENIX (February 23, 2021) – Phoenix Raceway today announced that Arizona 811 will serve as the title sponsor for the upcoming NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, March 13. The green flag for the Call 811 Before You Dig 200 presented by Arizona 811 is set for 3:30 p.m. MT.

“Arizona 811 has been a great partner of ours for many years and we’re excited they’ve chosen to expand that relationship to become the entitlement sponsor for one of our two annual NASCAR Xfinity Series races,” said Phoenix Raceway President Julie Giese. “We’re proud to have the opportunity to work with Arizona 811 and we can’t wait to see the stars of the Xfinity Series take to the track in the Call 811 Before You Dig 200.”

“As a promotional partner, Arizona 811 looks forward to educating the public about the need to ‘Know What’s Below’ by calling 811 or clicking Arizona811.com at least two working days before any digging project to learn the approximate location of buried lines in the area,” said Sandra Holmes, executive director of Arizona 811. “Doing so can help prevent injuries, property damage and damage to underground utilities, as well as inconvenient outages to services we all rely on every day.” For more information on safe digging in Arizona, please visit Arizona811.com.

“I am honored to represent the state of Arizona and take part in educating others in excavation safety,” said Brice Box, chairperson for Arizona 811’s Education and Awareness Committee. “We invite everyone to join us in this effort by following us on Social Media @Arizona811; like, share, and become an #AZ811PARTNER. Stay safe, stay healthy, dig smart and let’s go racing!”

A limited number reserved tables remain in Phoenix Raceway’s INfield Hub for the Call 811 Before You Dig 200 presented by Arizona 811 on Saturday, March 13. Fans looking to lock in their access for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race may do so by visiting PhoenixRaceway.com, by phone at 866-408-RACE, or in person at the Phoenix Raceway ticket office during regular business hours.

About Phoenix Raceway

Home to the 2021 NASCAR Championship Weekend, Phoenix Raceway has been the premier motorsports venue in the Southwest since 1964 and hosts two NASCAR race weekends each year. In 2021, the spring event weekend, March 12-14, kicks off the race season at Phoenix Raceway, featuring the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series. For only the second time in the history of the sport, Phoenix Raceway will host the NASCAR Championship Weekend, November 5-7. Over the three-day event, champions will be crowned in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and the ARCA Menards Series West. Phoenix Raceway also hosts a variety of events throughout the year, including corporate meetings and conferences, charity events, holiday events, sport and endurance competitions, driving schools and Segway tours. For more information, visit www.PhoenixRaceway.com.

About Arizona 811

Arizona 811 was established as a nonprofit communication center in 1974 with a mission to perform excavation notification services and stakeholder education that promote the safety and welfare of the community by protecting underground facilities from damage. Services are available statewide at no cost to anybody digging.For more information, visit www.Arizona811.com.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR consists of three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series™), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour), one local grassroots series and three international series. The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races in more than 30 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (‘NASCAR’).