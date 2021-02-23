GOODGUYS ROD & CUSTOM ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES INAUGURAL MEGUIAR’S ALL STAR GET-TOGETHER

The event will be held at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, in partnership with NASCAR’s All-Star Race Weekend.

PLEASANTON, Calif. (Feb. 23, 2021) – Goodguys Rod & Custom Association, the organizer of America’s premier hot rod and custom car events, has announced its inaugural event to be held in partnership with the NASCAR All-Star Race Weekend, June 4–6, 2021, at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas. The Goodguys 1st Meguiar’s All Star Get-Together will welcome all American made and/or powered cars and trucks, including import cars and trucks using domestic powerplants.

“We are excited to partner with Texas Motor Speedway and NASCAR to offer even more for fans to enjoy in the lead-up to All-Star Race Weekend,” said Goodguys C.O.O. Andrew Ebel. “NASCAR fans love American cars, and American car enthusiasts love NASCAR, so this collaboration was a natural fit. Families will also have plenty to enjoy at the event, so it will be a great introduction to the hobby for many in the Dallas / Fort Worth region.”

The weekend will feature thousands of cars on display, Goodguys CPP AutoCross Series racing each day and awards in dozens of categories. Like other Goodguys events, vendors will be on-site selling food and other goods. The environment is family-friendly and Goodguys kindly requests that all attendees, staff and vendors wear face coverings and maintain 6 feet of physical distancing whenever possible.

“The Goodguys All-Star Get-Together is a natural fit to kick off the countdown leading into the NASCAR All-Star Race the next weekend,” said Texas Motor Speedway President and General Manager Eddie Gossage. “A Goodguys show is an all-star event for American hot rods and classics. We know Goodguys draws the same folks demographically, so it’s likely many will choose to come out and camp on site from the Goodguys event all the way into the NASCAR All-Star weekend.”

Enthusiasts who have previously attended Goodguys events in the region will notice more late-model American cars in attendance than usual. As a “Get Together” event, Goodguys welcomes all model years as long as they are American built or use an American-made powerplant. To enter a vehicle for display, visit this link www.good-guys.com/asgt.

For more information on Goodguys or the Inaugural All-Star Get Together, visit the Goodguys website at Good-Guys.com.

ABOUT GOODGUYS ROD & CUSTOM ASSOCIATION

Founded in 1983, Goodguys Rod & Custom Association produces the finest automotive events and publishes credible and entertaining media content that celebrates the passion for the great American car culture, bringing together Cool Cars, Cool People and Good Times! With over 70,000 active members worldwide, Goodguys Rod & Custom Association is the world’s largest hot-rodding association. Their events feature thousands of hot rods and customs, tricked-out trucks, muscle cars, and classics sprawled throughout venues such as fairgrounds, super speedways, and large outdoor stadiums.

TICKETS:

Tickets for Texas Motor Speedway’s 2021 major event season, including the June 13 NASCAR All-Star Race, on are sale now at https://www.texasmotorspeedway.com/nascar-indycar-tickets/.

