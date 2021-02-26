Genius and Interesting Innovations of the 21st Century

The human race has always innovated and went from building fires to using smartphones and exploring the virtual world in a short time.

In the current era, technology has made life easier for most people. You can heat your food in the microwave, talk with loved ones in real-time via video calls, monitor the weather, pay online, and order food and groceries through your phone.

Technological advancement will undoubtedly continue to change how we work, live, and survive in the coming years.

Since the start of the millennium, the world has seen the emergence of innovations like social media, smartphones, and laser treatments, among others.

In 2020, almost 4.66 billion people were active Internet users, covering 59 percent of the global population.

Aside from the Internet and other notable inventions in the 21st century, here are some genius innovations of our time.

Self-driving Cars

What we only saw in the movies years ago has become a reality. Now, self-driving cars are roaming the streets. These employ a wide range of technologies such as cameras, radar, and ultrasound to navigate the roads safely.

Aside from self-driving cars, the automobile world has adapted to technological changes well, as they are equipped with GPS and 5G networks. In-car maintenance and design, technology have also paved the way for the use of the automotive spray booth for painting and automated assessment pods to test the car’s performance.

3-D Printing

Many inventions emerge as a result of previous concepts and ideas. Third-dimensional (3-D) printing is a process to create a physical object from a 3-D digital model by laying down consecutive thin layers of materials.

The method was used in the production of topographical maps in the later 19th century. Today, 3-D printing helps manufacture everything, from car parts, bridges, equipment, to even medical prosthetics.

Capsule Endoscopy

Endoscopy is a non-surgical procedure to assess and examine a patient’s digestive tract. It uses an endoscopy, a flexible tube with a camera and light at the tip. As the tube enters the mouth, it passes through the digestive tract, and it can be seen on a monitor.

From there, the doctor can see alterations on the stomach wall to assess diseases such as ulcers, polyps, and even gastritis.

Now, instead of a tube, doctors can use a capsule to do the job. In capsule endoscopy, the doctor uses a tiny wireless camera, which is about a size of a pill. The doctors can examine and visualize the digestive tract to detect internal bleeding, cancerous tumors, or inflammation.

Gene Editing

What was in sci-fi movies in the past has translated into real-life applications. Gene editing has gained immense popularity in the field of medicine and genetics.

In this technology, scientists can make changes to an organism’s deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA). Soon, scientists will use the technology to cure major diseases such as cancer.

The Modern Air Fryer

Yes, the air fryer is one of the most notable inventions of the decade. You can fry your food, like fried chicken, nacho chips, French fries, and nuggets without the pan-full oil. You won’t worry about eating fried food that could elevate your cholesterol levels. In a nutshell, air fryers have many health benefits, like reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Air fryers were first invented in the 1930s but were revolutionized by many appliance brands. Today, it gained popularity over the pandemic as people were in their homes, cooking food for the family.

Wireless Chargers

Are you tired of the bulky and coiled wired chargers? If you are one of the minimalists, it will be uncomfortable to see charging pads and wires cluttering your desk.

Thanks to technology, we have wireless charging pads. All you need to do is to place your phone on the pad. The advantage of wireless charging is that it’s easier and quicker, as you don’t need to plug and unplug each time.

Social Media

Gone were the days when people wait for days to weeks to receive a letter. Today, getting a response would take a few seconds. Communication evolved throughout the years, and technology made it possible for people across oceans to connect.

Social media gave meaning to relationships from a distance. People can now talk with their loved ones in real time, thanks to video calls. Strangers can become friends, and work from home has become a new normal.

Technology continues to shape the world into a better place. It proves that anything is possible and life can be easier. There are many more innovations people enjoy today.