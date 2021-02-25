ADRL Moves March St. Louis Race to June

LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. – American Drag Racing League officials announced today the ADRL Gateway Drags, originally scheduled to kick off the 2021 ADRL season March 26-27 at World Wide Technology Raceway near St. Louis, has been moved to June 11-12. ADRL’s Dragpalooza, April 30-May 1 at the Texas Motorplex outside Dallas, is now the season-opening event for the second-consecutive year.

The date change was made after much discussion between the Madison, Ill.-based race facility, the ADRL, and Illinois government officials. It was decided that utilizing the June date for the race would allow WWT Raceway to return to pre-COVID event crowd standards.

“We are currently able to host approximately 20 percent of the venue capacity, but we are optimistic that increased capacity will be coming in the days, weeks, and months ahead,” said World Wide Technology Raceway Executive Vice President and General Manager Chris Blair. “Adjusting the date to June should enable us to host the series in a manner that ADRL fans and competitors will enjoy.”

A tenant of race promotion is providing a safe experience for both the racers on the track and the fans in the stands. “Myself and all other ADRL officials are in agreement that moving the date, while unfortunate, allows for better racing in a healthier environment for everyone,” said ADRL President Mel Roth.

The 2021 ADRL season now kicks off at the Texas Motorplex with Dragpalooza April 30-May 1. The tour resumes June 11-12, 2021 with the ADRL Gateway Drags at WWT Raceway and finishes up Oct. 22-23, 2021 with Dragstock XIII in St. Louis. The Texas Motorplex is also hosting the ADRL U.S. Drags Sept. 10-11, 2021.

There are two remaining dates on the ADRL 2021 tour that are to be determined. ADRL officials are currently discussing options with a number of tracks and will provide that information when contracts are signed.

2021 ADRL Tour Schedule:

April 30-May 1: ADRL Dragpalooza (Texas Motorplex)

June 11-12: ADRL Gateway Drags (WWT Raceway)

Race 3: Date/Location TBD

Sept. 10-11: ADRL U.S. Drags (Texas Motorplex)

Race 5: Date/Location TBD

Oct. 22-23: ADRL Dragstock XIII (WWT Raceway)

