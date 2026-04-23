Front Row Motorsports: Talladega Superspeedway NCS Race Advance (Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith)

Noah Gragson | Todd Gilliland | Zane Smith

Talladega Superspeedway NASCAR Cup Series Race Advance

Talladega Superspeedway 500

Date: Sunday, April 26, 2026

Event: Race 11 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Talladega Superspeedway (2.6-miles)

#of Laps: 188

Time/TV/Radio: 3:00 PM ET on FOX/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90

FRM Points Standings:

Zane Smith (22nd)

Todd Gilliland (23rd)

Noah Gragson (31st)

Noah Gragson Notes

Front Row Motorsports heads south to “Sweet Home Alabama” for the 188-lap NASCAR Cup Series race at the Talladega Superspeedway. Noah Gragson is a former O’Reilly Auto Parts winner at the 2.6-mile superspeedway, crossing the start/finish line in first with JR Motorsports in 2022. In total, Gragson has eight O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts at the track, earning one win, three top-fives, and six top-10 finishes. Gragson is consistently competitive at the track in the Cup Series, capturing two top-five finishes. His best finish in the premier stock car series came at Talladega in April 2024 where he started 36th and finished third in the No. 10 Ford Mustang Dark Horse.

Gragson’s No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse will transition into the “Pickle Beer Car” for this weekend’s race at Talladega, promoting a limited-edition, pickle-flavored beer collaboration between Front Row Motorsports partner Grillo’s Pickles and Pabst Blue Ribbon – PBR x Grillo’s Pickle Beer. The two companies joined forces to make the “spear in a beer” dive bar classic ritual a portable reality and they couldn’t think of a better way to introduce it to NASCAR fans than at Talladega Superspeedway, a track renowned for its notoriously passionate fans and raucous race weekends. “We’ve been working on this collab for quite some time, and we’re pumped to see it come to life,” said Mark Luker, Grillo’s Chief Commercial Officer. “Our team’s excited to roll out the Pickle Beer Car with Front Row Motorsports. It’s been an awesome ride working alongside the No. 4 and PBR teams. Can’t wait to get out there and see it on the track at Talladega.”.

To go with the on-track car design highlighting the two brands and their unique creation, merchandise featuring the “Pickle Beer Car” will also be available for purchase at the Ford / Front Row Motorsports merchandise hauler by those who can’t get enough pickle beer. For fans that want a closer look, the car is set to make an appearance with its driver at the Walmart location in Oxford, Alabama, on Friday, April 24th. The No. 4 Pabst Grillo’s Pickles car will be on-site from 1:00 PM (CT) to 5:00 PM (CT), with Noah stopping in for a fan meet and greet from 4:00 PM (CT) until 5:00 PM (CT).

PBR x Grillo’s Pickle Beer will be available at retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Albertsons, Safeway, Publix, Food Lion, Total Wine & More, GoPuff, KwikTrip and other retailers, starting on May 4th, while supplies last. For more information, follow Pabst Blue Ribbon (@pabstblueribbon) and Grillo’s Pickles (@grillospickles) on social media.

“I’m excited to get back to Talladega,” said Gragson. “It’s easily one of my favorite stops on the schedule. The energy is unmatched. The fans are always having fun, it’s a giant party that happens to wrap up with a race on Sunday afternoon. There’s honestly no better place to introduce everyone to PBR x Grillo’s Pickle Beer. I feel like if there’s any race that we can pick up a good finish and correct our course, it’s this weekend. The last two spring races have been great for us, with top-5 finishes. When we roll into Talladega, we come in confident that we have a chance to win the race and this weekend is no different.”

Road Crew

Driver: Noah Gragson

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Crew Chief: Grant Hutchens

Hometown: Omaha, Nebraska

Car Chief: Joey Forgette

Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan

Engineer: Dillon Silverman

Hometown: Chico, California

Engineer: Scott Bingham

Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia

Mechanic: Chris Trickett

Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia

Mechanic: Tony Infinger

Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia

Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw

Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania

Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller

Hometown: Monroe, New York

Spotter: Adam Fournier

Hometown: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Transporter Co-Driver: Ron Miske

Hometown: Fairfield, Connecticut

Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy

Hometown: Augusta, Georgia

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Tafton Hensley

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Rear Tire Changer: Justin Fox

Hometown: Concord, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Drew Baum

Hometown: Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania

Jackman: Tommy Bebie

Hometown: Cleveland, Ohio

Fueler: Blake Baker

Hometown: Hickory, North Carolina

Todd Gilliland Notes

The Talladega Superspeedway is statistically Todd Gilliland’s best track in the Cup Series, averaging a 13.1 finish with one top-five and four top-10 finishes in eight starts at the track. Gilliland’s best finish at the superspeedway, and best finish in his Cup Series career, came in the October 2025 race where he finished second to race winner Chase Briscoe by only 0.145 seconds. Following a sixth-place finish at the Bristol Motor Speedway and a 17th-place finish at the Kansas Speedway, Gilliland has jumped to 23rd in the Driver Championship points standings.

Love’s Travel Stops returns with Gilliland and the No. 34 team for Sunday’s race. Love’s Travel Stops rolls out a major update to the Love’s App, introducing a unified Love’s Rewards program that now benefits every customer who stops at Love’s. Whether fueling up, grabbing a snack, or stocking up on Love’s-branded products, customers can now save and earn points at every turn simply by scanning the Love’s App in-store or at the pump. The new Love’s Rewards program focuses on delivering meaningful value at every stop and aims to make Love’s the first stop drivers think of on the road. Love’s Rewards App users can also save 10¢ per gallon on gas and up to 25¢ per gallon on auto diesel. Fans can download the app from Google Play and the Apple App Store. To explore all the new benefits of the Love’s Rewards program, visit www.loves.com/loves-rewards.

Gilliland and the No. 34 team will have Love’s Travel Stops and their truck care partner, Fleetguard, on the car this weekend. A global leading filtration brand within the Atmus Filtration Technologies portfolio, Fleetguard offers a full suite of filtration products for nearly all makes of vehicles and equipment across the truck, bus, agriculture, construction, mining, marine, and power generation vehicle, and equipment markets.

Fleetguard heavy-duty filters give customers the ultimate protection for all their equipment. With availability in more than 45,000 independent aftermarket retail outlets globally, including approximately 5,800 locations in North America, Fleetguard products are available where customers need them and are backed by the competitive Fleetguard warranty.

“Every time we go to Talladega, I always feel like we can win,” said Gilliland. “These superspeedway races all follow the same formula: save fuel and stay out of trouble. Starting in the back puts you at more risk of getting into trouble, so I need to execute better in qualifying to give us a better chance at avoiding the early wrecks and to be there in the end.”

Road Crew

Driver: Todd Gilliland

Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina

Crew Chief: Chris Lawson

Hometown: Medway, Ohio

Car Chief: Joe Marra

Hometown: Somers, New York

Engineer: Marc Rullo

Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey

Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Spotter: Brit Andersen

Hometown: Branford, Connecticut

Mechanic: Michael Brookes

Hometown: Columbus, Ohio

Interior Specialist: Ethan Deguevara

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Tire Specialist: Billy John

Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey

Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Kyle Moon

Hometown: Troy, New York

Transporter Co-Driver: Randy Bernier

Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Rick Grissom

Hometown: Bakersfield, California

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy

Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky

Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon

Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina

Tire Carrier: Paul Steele

Hometown: Wichita, Kansas

Jackman: Ryan Selig

Hometown: Lindenhurst, Illinois

Fueler: Courtney Edmonds

Hometown: Burlington, North Carolina

Zane Smith Notes

Zane Smith heads to Talladega looking to capture another pole at the superspeedway. Sunday’s race will be Smith’s sixth Talladega start in the Cup Series. In his previous starts at the track, he was one top-10 finish, finishing ninth in the October 2025 event. In the April 2025 event, Smith took his first Cup Series pole position with a 52.565 second lap time.

Smith and Aaron’s Rent-to-Own will run a modified version of the fan-favorite Aaron’s Lucky Dog scheme with the Boys and Girls Club of America on the hood of the No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse. The week kicks off Thursday in Hueytown, Alabama, where Smith and Lucky Dog will join Aaron’s for the reveal of a newly refreshed teen center. On Sunday, Aaron’s will host Boys & Girls Club members at Talladega for a behind-the-scenes experience, including a hauler tour, meet-and-greet, and exclusive pre-race access next to the No. 38 car. Aaron’s carries a rich history in the Cup Series and has been carried by multiple race winners and championship contenders, making it one of the most recognizable and celebrated brands in the sport. To find an Aaron’s store location near you, please visit Aarons.com.

“I’m excited for what we have in store for Talladega,” said Smith. “I have always enjoyed superspeedway racing and Front Row Motorsports has historically been real contenders at places like Talladega. Hopefully, we can capture another pole and bring home a win.”

Road Crew

Driver: Zane Smith

Hometown: Huntington Beach, California

Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty

Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut

Car Chief: Will Norris

Hometown: Bells, Tennessee

Engineer: Jacob Clamme

Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana

Engineer: Chris Yerges

Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Steve Godfrey

Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut

Interior Specialist: Matt Fowler

Hometown: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Mechanic: Austin Bloom

Hometown: Lowell, Oregon

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut

Transport Co-Driver: Bryan Whitman

Hometown: Newton, North Carolina

Transport Co-Driver: Shawn Sellew

Hometown: Stafford Springs, Connecticut

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Michael Louria

Hometown: Gibraltar, Michigan

Rear Tire Changer: Adam Riley

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Tire Carrier: Jarren Davis

Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida

Jackman: Nate McBride

Hometown: Vidalia, Georgia

Fueler: Ray Hernandez

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

ABOUT GRILLO’S PICKLES

Grillo’s Pickles has been on a mission to keep pickles real since 2008, when a 100-year-old family recipe first hit the streets of Boston in a wooden pickle cart. What started as a grassroots passion for garden-fresh, no-BS ingredients, has grown into a cult-favorite brand known for its crunchy, cold-packed, preservative-free pickles.

All Grillo’s Pickles products are made cold, shipped cold and sold cold to deliver the fresh, tangy, satisfying crunch you’ve been searching for—with none of the junk. In 2025, Grillo’s expanded production with a new state-of-the-art facility in Indiana to meet growing nationwide demand. With a strong presence in over 31,000 stores nationwide, Grillo ’s has become a fridge staple for real-food lovers. Grillo’s is more than just a pickle—it’s a lifestyle brand known for its irreverent spirit and unexpected collaborations. Grillo’s has earned a reputation for driving culture, turning heads and having fun while staying true to its roots: real pickles made with real ingredients for real people.

For more, visit grillos.com or follow @grillospickles.

ABOUT LOVE’S TRAVEL STOPS

Love’s has been fueling customers’ journeys since 1964. Innovation and perseverance continue to lead the way for the family-owned and -operated business headquartered in Oklahoma City with more than 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 640 locations in 42 states. Love’s continues its commitment to offer products and services that provide value for professional drivers, fleets, four-wheel customers, RVers, alternative fuel and wholesale fuel customers. Giving back to communities Love’s serves and maintaining an inclusive and diverse workplace are hallmarks of the company’s award-winning culture.

ABOUT AARON’S

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc. is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions of appliances, electronics, furniture, and other home goods. Aaron’s offers a direct-to-consumer lease-to-own solution through its approximately 1,200 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit FrontRowMotorsports.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.