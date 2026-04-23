Front Row Motorsports: Talladega Superspeedway NCS Race Advance (Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith)

Noah Gragson | Todd Gilliland | Zane Smith
Talladega Superspeedway NASCAR Cup Series Race Advance
Talladega Superspeedway 500
Date: Sunday, April 26, 2026
Event: Race 11 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Talladega Superspeedway (2.6-miles)
#of Laps: 188
Time/TV/Radio: 3:00 PM ET on FOX/MRN/SiriusXM channel 90
FRM Points Standings:
Zane Smith (22nd)
Todd Gilliland (23rd)
Noah Gragson (31st)
Noah Gragson Notes
Front Row Motorsports heads south to “Sweet Home Alabama” for the 188-lap NASCAR Cup Series race at the Talladega Superspeedway. Noah Gragson is a former O’Reilly Auto Parts winner at the 2.6-mile superspeedway, crossing the start/finish line in first with JR Motorsports in 2022. In total, Gragson has eight O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts at the track, earning one win, three top-fives, and six top-10 finishes. Gragson is consistently competitive at the track in the Cup Series, capturing two top-five finishes. His best finish in the premier stock car series came at Talladega in April 2024 where he started 36th and finished third in the No. 10 Ford Mustang Dark Horse.
Gragson’s No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse will transition into the “Pickle Beer Car” for this weekend’s race at Talladega, promoting a limited-edition, pickle-flavored beer collaboration between Front Row Motorsports partner Grillo’s Pickles and Pabst Blue Ribbon – PBR x Grillo’s Pickle Beer. The two companies joined forces to make the “spear in a beer” dive bar classic ritual a portable reality and they couldn’t think of a better way to introduce it to NASCAR fans than at Talladega Superspeedway, a track renowned for its notoriously passionate fans and raucous race weekends. “We’ve been working on this collab for quite some time, and we’re pumped to see it come to life,” said Mark Luker, Grillo’s Chief Commercial Officer. “Our team’s excited to roll out the Pickle Beer Car with Front Row Motorsports. It’s been an awesome ride working alongside the No. 4 and PBR teams. Can’t wait to get out there and see it on the track at Talladega.”.
To go with the on-track car design highlighting the two brands and their unique creation, merchandise featuring the “Pickle Beer Car” will also be available for purchase at the Ford / Front Row Motorsports merchandise hauler by those who can’t get enough pickle beer. For fans that want a closer look, the car is set to make an appearance with its driver at the Walmart location in Oxford, Alabama, on Friday, April 24th. The No. 4 Pabst Grillo’s Pickles car will be on-site from 1:00 PM (CT) to 5:00 PM (CT), with Noah stopping in for a fan meet and greet from 4:00 PM (CT) until 5:00 PM (CT).
PBR x Grillo’s Pickle Beer will be available at retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Albertsons, Safeway, Publix, Food Lion, Total Wine & More, GoPuff, KwikTrip and other retailers, starting on May 4th, while supplies last. For more information, follow Pabst Blue Ribbon (@pabstblueribbon) and Grillo’s Pickles (@grillospickles) on social media.
“I’m excited to get back to Talladega,” said Gragson. “It’s easily one of my favorite stops on the schedule. The energy is unmatched. The fans are always having fun, it’s a giant party that happens to wrap up with a race on Sunday afternoon. There’s honestly no better place to introduce everyone to PBR x Grillo’s Pickle Beer. I feel like if there’s any race that we can pick up a good finish and correct our course, it’s this weekend. The last two spring races have been great for us, with top-5 finishes. When we roll into Talladega, we come in confident that we have a chance to win the race and this weekend is no different.”
Road Crew
Driver: Noah Gragson
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada
Crew Chief: Grant Hutchens
Hometown: Omaha, Nebraska
Car Chief: Joey Forgette
Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan
Engineer: Dillon Silverman
Hometown: Chico, California
Engineer: Scott Bingham
Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia
Mechanic: Chris Trickett
Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia
Mechanic: Tony Infinger
Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia
Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw
Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania
Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller
Hometown: Monroe, New York
Spotter: Adam Fournier
Hometown: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Transporter Co-Driver: Ron Miske
Hometown: Fairfield, Connecticut
Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy
Hometown: Augusta, Georgia
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Tafton Hensley
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Rear Tire Changer: Justin Fox
Hometown: Concord, North Carolina
Tire Carrier: Drew Baum
Hometown: Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania
Jackman: Tommy Bebie
Hometown: Cleveland, Ohio
Fueler: Blake Baker
Hometown: Hickory, North Carolina
Todd Gilliland Notes
The Talladega Superspeedway is statistically Todd Gilliland’s best track in the Cup Series, averaging a 13.1 finish with one top-five and four top-10 finishes in eight starts at the track. Gilliland’s best finish at the superspeedway, and best finish in his Cup Series career, came in the October 2025 race where he finished second to race winner Chase Briscoe by only 0.145 seconds. Following a sixth-place finish at the Bristol Motor Speedway and a 17th-place finish at the Kansas Speedway, Gilliland has jumped to 23rd in the Driver Championship points standings.
Love’s Travel Stops returns with Gilliland and the No. 34 team for Sunday’s race. Love’s Travel Stops rolls out a major update to the Love’s App, introducing a unified Love’s Rewards program that now benefits every customer who stops at Love’s. Whether fueling up, grabbing a snack, or stocking up on Love’s-branded products, customers can now save and earn points at every turn simply by scanning the Love’s App in-store or at the pump. The new Love’s Rewards program focuses on delivering meaningful value at every stop and aims to make Love’s the first stop drivers think of on the road. Love’s Rewards App users can also save 10¢ per gallon on gas and up to 25¢ per gallon on auto diesel. Fans can download the app from Google Play and the Apple App Store. To explore all the new benefits of the Love’s Rewards program, visit www.loves.com/loves-rewards.
Gilliland and the No. 34 team will have Love’s Travel Stops and their truck care partner, Fleetguard, on the car this weekend. A global leading filtration brand within the Atmus Filtration Technologies portfolio, Fleetguard offers a full suite of filtration products for nearly all makes of vehicles and equipment across the truck, bus, agriculture, construction, mining, marine, and power generation vehicle, and equipment markets.
Fleetguard heavy-duty filters give customers the ultimate protection for all their equipment. With availability in more than 45,000 independent aftermarket retail outlets globally, including approximately 5,800 locations in North America, Fleetguard products are available where customers need them and are backed by the competitive Fleetguard warranty.
“Every time we go to Talladega, I always feel like we can win,” said Gilliland. “These superspeedway races all follow the same formula: save fuel and stay out of trouble. Starting in the back puts you at more risk of getting into trouble, so I need to execute better in qualifying to give us a better chance at avoiding the early wrecks and to be there in the end.”
Road Crew
Driver: Todd Gilliland
Hometown: Sherrills Ford, North Carolina
Crew Chief: Chris Lawson
Hometown: Medway, Ohio
Car Chief: Joe Marra
Hometown: Somers, New York
Engineer: Marc Rullo
Hometown: Ringwood, New Jersey
Engineer: Kevyn Rebolledo
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Spotter: Brit Andersen
Hometown: Branford, Connecticut
Mechanic: Michael Brookes
Hometown: Columbus, Ohio
Interior Specialist: Ethan Deguevara
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada
Tire Specialist: Billy John
Hometown: Pitman, New Jersey
Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Kyle Moon
Hometown: Troy, New York
Transporter Co-Driver: Randy Bernier
Hometown: Mooresville, North Carolina
Transporter Co-Driver: Rick Grissom
Hometown: Bakersfield, California
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Danny Olszowy
Hometown: Lexington, Kentucky
Rear Tire Changer: Austin Chrismon
Hometown: China Grove, North Carolina
Tire Carrier: Paul Steele
Hometown: Wichita, Kansas
Jackman: Ryan Selig
Hometown: Lindenhurst, Illinois
Fueler: Courtney Edmonds
Hometown: Burlington, North Carolina
Zane Smith Notes
Zane Smith heads to Talladega looking to capture another pole at the superspeedway. Sunday’s race will be Smith’s sixth Talladega start in the Cup Series. In his previous starts at the track, he was one top-10 finish, finishing ninth in the October 2025 event. In the April 2025 event, Smith took his first Cup Series pole position with a 52.565 second lap time.
Smith and Aaron’s Rent-to-Own will run a modified version of the fan-favorite Aaron’s Lucky Dog scheme with the Boys and Girls Club of America on the hood of the No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse. The week kicks off Thursday in Hueytown, Alabama, where Smith and Lucky Dog will join Aaron’s for the reveal of a newly refreshed teen center. On Sunday, Aaron’s will host Boys & Girls Club members at Talladega for a behind-the-scenes experience, including a hauler tour, meet-and-greet, and exclusive pre-race access next to the No. 38 car. Aaron’s carries a rich history in the Cup Series and has been carried by multiple race winners and championship contenders, making it one of the most recognizable and celebrated brands in the sport. To find an Aaron’s store location near you, please visit Aarons.com.
“I’m excited for what we have in store for Talladega,” said Smith. “I have always enjoyed superspeedway racing and Front Row Motorsports has historically been real contenders at places like Talladega. Hopefully, we can capture another pole and bring home a win.”
Road Crew
Driver: Zane Smith
Hometown: Huntington Beach, California
Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty
Hometown: Plainville, Connecticut
Car Chief: Will Norris
Hometown: Bells, Tennessee
Engineer: Jacob Clamme
Hometown: Hartford City, Indiana
Engineer: Chris Yerges
Hometown: Green Bay, Wisconsin
Mechanic / Engine Tuner: Steve Godfrey
Hometown: West Haven, Connecticut
Interior Specialist: Matt Fowler
Hometown: Spartanburg, South Carolina
Mechanic: Austin Bloom
Hometown: Lowell, Oregon
Spotter: Ryan Blanchard
Hometown: Bethlehem, Connecticut
Transport Co-Driver: Bryan Whitman
Hometown: Newton, North Carolina
Transport Co-Driver: Shawn Sellew
Hometown: Stafford Springs, Connecticut
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Michael Louria
Hometown: Gibraltar, Michigan
Rear Tire Changer: Adam Riley
Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia
Tire Carrier: Jarren Davis
Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida
Jackman: Nate McBride
Hometown: Vidalia, Georgia
Fueler: Ray Hernandez
Hometown: Orlando, Florida
ABOUT GRILLO’S PICKLES
Grillo’s Pickles has been on a mission to keep pickles real since 2008, when a 100-year-old family recipe first hit the streets of Boston in a wooden pickle cart. What started as a grassroots passion for garden-fresh, no-BS ingredients, has grown into a cult-favorite brand known for its crunchy, cold-packed, preservative-free pickles.
All Grillo’s Pickles products are made cold, shipped cold and sold cold to deliver the fresh, tangy, satisfying crunch you’ve been searching for—with none of the junk. In 2025, Grillo’s expanded production with a new state-of-the-art facility in Indiana to meet growing nationwide demand. With a strong presence in over 31,000 stores nationwide, Grillo ’s has become a fridge staple for real-food lovers. Grillo’s is more than just a pickle—it’s a lifestyle brand known for its irreverent spirit and unexpected collaborations. Grillo’s has earned a reputation for driving culture, turning heads and having fun while staying true to its roots: real pickles made with real ingredients for real people.
For more, visit grillos.com or follow @grillospickles.
ABOUT LOVE’S TRAVEL STOPS
Love’s has been fueling customers’ journeys since 1964. Innovation and perseverance continue to lead the way for the family-owned and -operated business headquartered in Oklahoma City with more than 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 640 locations in 42 states. Love’s continues its commitment to offer products and services that provide value for professional drivers, fleets, four-wheel customers, RVers, alternative fuel and wholesale fuel customers. Giving back to communities Love’s serves and maintaining an inclusive and diverse workplace are hallmarks of the company’s award-winning culture.
ABOUT AARON’S
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc. is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions of appliances, electronics, furniture, and other home goods. Aaron’s offers a direct-to-consumer lease-to-own solution through its approximately 1,200 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit FrontRowMotorsports.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.