RFK Racing – Talladega I Advance

Talladega I Event Info:

Date: Sunday, April 26th

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Location: Lincoln, Alabama

Format: 188 Laps, 500.08 Miles, Stages: 98-143-188

TV: FOX Sports

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:

Saturday: 10:30 AM ET, Cup Qualifying (Prime, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday: 3 p.m. ET, Cup Race (FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

Talladega hosts its annual spring race date this weekend, race number 10 on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series schedule.

Overall, Jack Roush has eight wins at Talladega Superspeedway with five in the Cup Series.

Brad Keselowski has the fifth highest average finishing position (11.3) in the Cup Series this season, anchored by four top 10 finishes.

Chris Buescher ranks 8th (13.9) and Ryan Preece 9th (13.3)

Brad Keselowski enters the weekend as the active winningest driver at Talladega with six victories, accounting for 16 percent of his career wins in the Cup Series.

Ryan Preece returns to Talladega where he led six laps last season and nearly found victory lane, he finished 15th.

6 Team Info:

Driver: Brad Keselowski

Crew Chief: Jeremy Bullins

Partner: Castrol

17 Team Info:

Driver: Chris Buescher

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Partner: Kroger / Jack Links

60 Team Info:

Driver: Ryan Preece

Crew Chief: Derrick Finley

Partner: BuildSubmarines.com

Keselowski at Talladega

Starts: 34

Wins: 6 (2009, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2021)

Top-10s: 17

Poles: —

Keselowski enters the weekend once again as the winningest active driver at Talladega with six wins in the NCS, tied for second all-time with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Gordon.

First win of season came at Talladega three times (4/09, 5/12 & 4/21)

Since 2014 Keselowski has four wins – two each in the spring race (2016, 2021) and two each in the fall race (2014, 2017). He finished runner-up in both races at Dega in 2024, and was 10th in the 2025 fall race

Keselowski won his first-ever start at Talladega back in 2009 in the No. 09 car, and again won the spring race three years later in 2012.

Keselowski also made five O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts at Talladega with one win (2010).

Buescher at Talladega

Starts: 21

Wins: —

Top-10s: 3

Poles: —

Buescher makes his 22nd Cup start on the high banks of Talladega this weekend where he has three top-10s. He posted his best finish to date at Talladega in 2023, a P3 result in the spring. He finished sixth twice, first in the 2020 spring race, and again in the 2021 fall event.

Buescher has an average starting position of 22.9 with a career-best sixth starting spot in this race earlier this spring.

He also made a pair of NXS starts in the No. 60 with finishes of second (2014) and sixth (2015).

Preece at Talladega

Starts: 12

Wins: —

Top-10s: 3

Poles: —

Preece is set for his 13th Cup start at Talladega this weekend, where he has a career-best finish of third at the track in 2019.

He has three top-10s at Talladega, with a 14th-place finish in the 2023 fall race. Overall, Preece has a 20.1 average finish in the Cup Series.

Preece led six laps of last spring’s Talladega race and has led a total of 29 laps in the NASCAR Cup Series at the track.

Preece posted his best career qualifying effort this spring, fourth, and holds an average starting position of 20.4.

RFK Historically at Talladega

Cup Wins: 5 (Mark Martin, 1995, 1997; Jamie McMurray, 2009; Matt Kenseth, 2012; Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 2017)

Superspeedway Snapshot: RFK Racing returns to Talladega Superspeedway with a strong Cup Series history at the 2.66-mile Alabama track, highlighted by five NASCAR Cup Series organization wins and a deep list of front-running performances over the years.

Victory Lane History: RFK’s Talladega Cup wins span more than two decades, beginning with Mark Martin’s victories in 1995 and 1997, followed by wins from Jamie McMurray (2009), Matt Kenseth (2012) and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (2017). Those five triumphs remain the organization’s most recent Talladega Cup victories entering this weekend.

A Talladega Classic: Mark Martin delivered one of the signature moments in RFK’s Talladega history on May 10, 1997, winning what remains the fastest NASCAR Cup Series race ever recorded at the track. Driving the No. 6 Ford, Martin started 18th, led 47 laps and held off Dale Earnhardt in a race that featured 26 lead changes and an average speed of 188.354 mph.

RFK Talladega Wins

1995 Martin Cup

1997 Martin Cup

2009 McMurray Cup

2012 Kenseth Cup

2017 Stenhouse Cup

1997 Martin NOAPS

2009 Ragan NOAPS

2006 Martin Truck

Last Time Out & Where They Stand

Kansas: RFK Racing put together a complete team performance at Kansas Speedway, placing all three entries inside the top 11 in a race that played out through long green-flag runs and tire management before an overtime finish. Brad Keselowski made the biggest move of the day, charging from 21st to a sixth-place result, while Chris Buescher stayed steady near the front to bring home 10th. Ryan Preece capped the effort with a late-race surge as his car came to life in the final stage, finishing 11th.

Points Standings: 9th: Keselowski; 11th: Buescher; 13th: Preece