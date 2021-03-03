Search
Categories:
NASCAR Track News

World Wide Technology Raceway launches Kids Club Presented By T-Mobile

By Official Release
0

March 3, 2021, St. Louis Region – World Wide Technology Raceway, the home of NASCAR, INDYCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis-Metro East region, today introduced its new kids club for children under 12. The WWTR Kids Club Presented By T-Mobile will offer free tickets, food, discounts, and premiums and programs to members at the speedway’s INDYCAR, NASCAR and NHRA events in 2021.

Membership cost is $25 for the first child. Use the promo code WWTRKIDS to save $5 on each additional child in the same family. Members will receive free tickets, discounts and exclusive benefits. For more information on benefits received and to sign up your child, please visit Kids Club.

“One of our primary goals at World Wide Technology Raceway is to engage the next generation of racing fans and include them in our numerous forms of racing and events,” said WWTR Executive Vice President and General Manager Chris Blair. “This partnership with T-Mobile provides a platform for us to showcase how family-friendly a day at the races can be. In addition, our club will include special offers and off-season engagement to promote the love of the sport and the club 365 days per year.”

For additional information on World Wide Technology Raceway, please call (618) 215-8888 or visit www.WWTRaceway.com. Follow WWTR on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.

About World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway is the home of INDYCAR, NASCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 600 acres, WWTR is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. WWTR’s facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, recently-expanded 2.0-mile road course, a state-of-the-art karting facility, a 14-acre, multi-purpose dirt off-road venue and the Gateway Drive-In Theater at World Wide Technology Raceway (a drive-in entertainment venue able to accommodate 3,000 cars). WWTR acquired Gateway National Golf Links, adjacent to the speedway property, in 2019. WWTR was the recipient of the 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from the St. Louis Attractions Association. In 2018, owner and CEO Curtis Francois received the Innovator Award from the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission in recognition of his work for restoring World Wide Technology Raceway (known then as Gateway Motorsports Park) to prominence. In 2020, WWTR received the Track Award at the annual NASCAR Drive for Diversity Awards. The 2021 season marks the 10th year of Francois’ ownership of the facility.


The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

Get 2 FREE stocks valued between $2.50-$1,400 when you open and fund a Webull brokerage account.

Official Release
Previous articleKaulig Racing Announces ‘Best Kept Secret’
Next articleMatt Wood Racing, Shane Golobic partner with Live Fast for Bristol Dirt

More articles

NASCAR Cup PR

NASCAR at COTA Goodyear Tire Test

Official Release - 0
Three former NASCAR Cup Series champions shook down the 20-turn, 3.41-mile long course in stock cars on Tuesday. Part of a Goodyear tire test in preparation for the inaugural May 23 EchoPark Texas Grand Prix
Read more
Indy

XPEL NAMED TITLE SPONSOR OF SECOND RACE OF INDYCAR SERIES DOUBLEHEADER AT TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Official Release - 0
a leading provider of protective films and coatings today announced a multi-year sponsorship at Texas Motor Speedway. The second race of the 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES doubleheader, scheduled for Sunday, May 2, will be called the XPEL 375. The race will be televised live on NBCSN with coverage beginning at 4 p.m. CT.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

William Byron Cruises to Victory in Dixie Vodka 400 NASCAR Cup Series Race at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Official Release - 0
In a No. 24 Chevrolet that steadily improved its performance as the sun went down, William Byron streaked to a decisive victory in Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


American Muscle

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category