2014 Big Horn Dodge RAM | Customer Spotlight

AmericanTrucks Features a Head-Turning Daily Driver

PAOLI, Pa. (March 3rd, 2021) – Late-model aftermarket parts provider, AmericanTrucks (AT) has released a new video in its “Customer Builds” YouTube series. The latest episode features a leveled, 2014 Big Horn Dodge RAM on 34’s with a K&N Series cold air intake. AT’s Adam Maqboul hosts a virtual chat with the owner, Jesse Heflin to get the full scoop on all his modifications. Jesse’s complete build list and profile pictures are available on AT’s website.

“…That’s how impactful it can be. And I think sound is something a lot of people may overlook when shopping for an intake.” — Adam Maqboul

Jesse settled on a Dodge Ram following a test drive at the dealership. He was impressed by the comfortable ride, the power, and the fact that Rams are easy to mod. He began by installing a 2.5-inch leveling kit with 34-inch tires and a -12 offset. Moving onto appearance mods, Adam and Jesse discuss his LED lightbar, fog lights, and side steps. Some of Jesse’s key performance upgrades include the K & N Series cold air intake and Pedal Commander throttle response controller. The virtual sit-down wraps up with Jesse’s plans to upgrade the bumper, install bigger wheels and tires, a cat-back exhaust, and a windshield lightbar.

AT’s newest “Customer Builds” episode inspires Ram owners with ideas for their own ride. Jesse has made some smart choices to accommodate his love for camping and off-roading, along with the truck’s use as a daily driver. Customers can see more images and a full breakdown of Jesse’s mods by visiting his profile page at americantrucks.com. AT’s YouTube series will continue to feature ambitious builds from customers across the country.

