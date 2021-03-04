RCR Event Preview: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Richard Childress Racing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway… Las Vegas Motor Speedway is one of only four active race tracks where team owner Richard Childress has yet to earn a NASCAR Cup Series victory. In 72 Cup Series starts at the Nevada tri-oval speedway, Richard Childress Racing has 11 top-five and 22 top-10 finishes. The Welcome, N.C. organization has also found success in the NASCAR Xfinity Series capturing four wins, 14 top-five and 30 top-10 finishes in 55 starts.

Catch the Action… The NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 will be televised live Saturday, March 6, beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET on FS1 and will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

The NASCAR Cup Series Las Vegas 400 be televised live Sunday, March 7, beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX and will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 BetMGM Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Las Vegas Motor Speedway… In 11 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Dillon has two top-five and two top-10 finishes, including his best finish of fourth in March 2020. He is a former winner at the 1.5-mile speedway in both the NASCAR Xfinity Series (2015) and NASCAR Truck Series (2010).

About BetMGM… BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International and Entain (formerly GVC), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM Resorts’ U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain’s U.S.-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey.

The Broadcast Booth… Dillon is scheduled to serve as a guest race analyst in the broadcast booth for this weekend’s NASCAR Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The race is live on FS1 at 9 p.m. ET on Friday, March 5.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTE:

What are your thoughts on Las Vegas Motor Speedway?

“Las Vegas Motor Speedway has always been one of my favorite tracks. It’s always been a rough place as far as Turn 1 goes. Being able to turn through the bumps is very important. In Turn 3, it is important not to miss the entry. It starts there. The track has gotten a lot of character over the last couple of years, and that is what makes it fun to drive on. You really have to challenge yourself to be disciplined on your marks. I really enjoy the track. You saw Kurt Busch pull out a win in the NASCAR Playoffs last year. We had a pretty solid run going but we had a belt break. We’ve got a solid base line for Las Vegas Motor Speedway, so we want to make sure we continue to have the speed we’ve shown in the first three races of the year.”

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Ben Gallaher / Quartz Hill Records Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Las Vegas Motor Speedway… Reddick has two NASCAR Cup Series starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway under his belt as the series heads west this weekend. Reddick has previously found success at the 1.5-mile track with wins in both the NASCAR Xfinity Series (2019) and Truck Series (2016) and collected a total of four top-10 finishes in seven starts between the two series.

About Quartz Hill… Quartz Hill Records, in joint partnership with The Orchard, is a full-service Country music label led by Benny Brown, Paul Brown and award-winning songwriter Jason Sellers. Joining this venture, The Orchard is a leading global music distributor and Artist & Label services company which specializes in empowering creators and businesses to grow and adapt in the dynamic global industry. Quartz Hill’s roster includes up-and-coming country stylist Nate Barnes and triple threat singer/songwriter/ guitarist Ben Gallaher.

About Ben Gallaher… A triple-threat singer, songwriter and self-taught musician with a strong reverence for guitar masters, Ben Gallaher’s songs are autobiographical anthems of growing up in Southern Pennsylvania that radiate a passion for the lyric-driven country music that influenced him. The burgeoning star has earned a fast-growing fanbase due to his commanding guitar prowess and energetic live shows while opening for the likes of Lynyrd Skynyrd, Hank Williams Jr., Blake Shelton, 3 Doors Down, Lee Brice, and has toured the Pennsylvania State Prisons for ten years on his annual, headlining “Prison Tour.” Gallaher’s debut Quartz Hill Records single, the anthemic “Every Small Town” is available now at all digital retailers and streaming services. For the latest on Ben Gallaher follow him on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

﻿

TYLER REDDICK QUOTE:

You had a strong run during last year’s spring race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. How does that experience from last year help in your preparation for this weekend’s race?

“It definitely helps having a year in the NASCAR Cup Series under my belt for both myself and my team to have notes to look back on as we get started with the 2021 season. Last spring, we had really good long run speed in our Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE, but just needed a little more on the short runs. If we had that, I think we would have been able to hold our own on the final restart and come away with potentially a top-10 or top-12 finish to match where we had been running for a lot of the race. Knowing how our car was last year and that we can set it up to benefit us more in the short run, I think we’ll have a strong No. 8 Ben Gallaher / Quartz Hill Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Las Vegas this weekend. Hopefully, we’ll be up front so everyone will get a good look at our Chevy and then go check out Ben Gallaher’s new song, ‘Every Small Town.’”

Myatt Snider and the No. 2 TaxSlayer Chevrolet Camaro at Las Vegas Motor Speedway… Snider has two career NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, both of which came in 2020. The Charlotte, N.C. native has also competed in three NASCAR Truck Series races, posting a sixth-place result in 2018.

First-Time Winner… Last Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Snider captured his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory. This win also marked Snider and TaxSlayer’s first checkered flags in a national NASCAR series. The 26-year-old earned the victory after holding off a charging field during a second overtime finish.

Starting from the Pole… For the second consecutive spring Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Snider and the TaxSlayer Chevrolet Camaro will start from the pole position.

About TaxSlayer… TaxSlayer makes online tax filing accessible for millions of Americans, with an easy-to-use platform and unlimited support at a fraction of the cost of the competition. Trusted for over 50 years, the Augusta-based tech company successfully completed more than 10 million federal and state e-filed tax returns in 2020 and processed $15 billion in refunds. TaxSlayer achieved a 4.5/5 TrustScore on consumer review site Trustpilot, with 87% of its customers rating the tax filing platform Great or Excellent. For more information, visit www.TaxSlayer.com.

MYATT SNIDER QUOTES:

What are your thoughts heading into Las Vegas Motor Speedway?

“We had a good amount of speed, even in a back up car, last year at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Our TaxSlayer team is looking to continue with the same thing that we have had there before and figuring out what it takes for us to succeed throughout the entire race. We had top-seven, top-eight speed last time in the spring race, so with the improvements I’ve seen made over the off-season, I think we can easily be a top-five car and hopefully put ourselves in contention to win again this week.”

While Homestead-Miami Speedway is unique, is there anything you can transfer over to another 1.5-mile track in Las Vegas Motor Speedway?

“Well, it depends on how hot it gets, because if it gets really hot, there is a chance we could be up on the fence again. If we do, we showed a lot of speed doing that last week in Homestead. I’m excited about what we have with our Chevrolet Camaro, so it will depend on the temperature and how the track reacts.”

With earning a win in the first three races of 2021, how does your outlook on the rest of the regular season change?

“It just takes a weight off your shoulders. Now that we know we are in the playoffs, we can focus on getting stage points and putting ourselves in a better spot for the end of the race. We can experiment a little bit more and vary our strategy up. It opens up our options and takes the pressure off to allow us to focus on the playoffs.”