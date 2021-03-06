Ford Performance NASCAR: Cindric Keeps Top 5 Streak Alive with 4th-Place Run in Las Vegas

Ford Performance Post-Race Recap

NASCAR XFINITY Series – Alsco Uniforms 300

Las Vegas Motor Speedway | Saturday, March 6, 2021

FORD FINISHING RESULTS:

4th — Austin Cindric

38th — Ryan Sieg

40th — Riley Herbst

FORD PERFORMANCE QUOTES

AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 22 Carquest Auto Parts Ford Mustang — WHAT HAPPENED WITH YOU AND HARRISON BURTON? “He just threw a block on the frontstretch and at that part of the racetrack the cars really unloaded. I was just driving hard. At the end of the day, it was probably pretty avoidable on both parties, but obviously he was able to keep it off the wall and get a top 10. Either way, that wasn’t really the catalyst for my day. We cut a tire down when we were one of the best cars and it took us the entire race to get back to fourth, so we needed 100 more miles and maybe we would have had a shot with our Carquest Ford Mustang. All good on my end, just bad luck.”

RILEY HERBST, No. 98 South Point Ford Mustang — “It just sucks. People spin in front of you. It’s happened probably the last three weeks where people have started wrecking in front of me and there’s no place for me to go, so something has got to change. This is an absolute shame.”

THIS IS YOUR HOMETOWN. HOW MUCH WERE YOU REALLY WANTING TO PERFORM HERE TODAY? “Not just that, I just wanted to get a good race. Last week we got fenced. The week before people wrecked in front of us just like this week and it’s just a shame. I just want to run a full race without somebody wrecking in front of me.”