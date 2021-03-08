Can Kyle Larson succeed in his long route back to NASCAR glory?

The recent triumph in the Pennzoil 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway was sweet for many reasons, but Kyle Larson will believe that it was the result that finally got him back in the headlines for all of the right reasons.

It’s been nearly a year since 28-year old uttered the racial slur during an iRacing event that caused him to get suspended for the rest of the 2020 season. While there was no forgiving Larson’s lack of judgment, it was still a bitter blow for the driver who was in with a real shot of claiming the NASCAR Cup Series Championship.

With no less than six major wins, Larson was widely believed to be one of the brightest new talents in the NASCAR racing scene. But following the outburst, Larson was dropped by his sponsors and found himself being released by Chip Ganassi Racing. As a result, it was thought that Larson could have ruined his ambitions to become one of the top NASCAR stars.

But with redemption for Larson in Las Vegas, there are hopes that the 28-year old could have what it takes to erase the bitter memories of 2020. There are some big races coming up and so here’s a quick look at what top sportsbooks are saying about Larson’s chances of NASCAR success.

Do the bookies believe in Larson? Is BlueBet good?

Unsurprisingly, many sportsbooks still believe that Larson has plenty of hurdles to overcome if he wishes to succeed in this year’s NASCAR Cup Series Championship. While there is no denying Larson’s outrageous natural talent, it’s widely believed that the Hendrick Motorsports driver may have left it too late to triumph.

The biggest battle has to be getting past Denny Hamlin. At 40-years of age, Hamlin is one of the true NASCAR veterans, but he’s showing no sign of giving up. Thanks to some expert drives at the wheel of his Toyota Camry, there’s every chance that 2021 could be Hamlin’s best year yet.

However, many people think that Chase Elliott could be set for a golden year. The 25-year old suffered from a terrifying spin at the start to Stage Three in Las Vegas, but such is his skill that he managed to save his Chevrolet Camara. It’s this professionalism that has made Elliott Such a valued competitor for the Hendrick Motorsports team. So while many people ask ‘Is BlueBet good?’, they just need to see how this site has been reviewed at captaingambling.com/au/ to see whether they should back Elliott to succeed in the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Championship.

Of course, you can’t talk about this year’s NASCAR without mentioning Kevin Harvick. The 45-year old has once again been entertaining racing fans in his Ford Mustang. Stewart-Haas Racing clearly still place plenty of faith in Harvick, and while he didn’t manage to maximise from his pole position at the Las Vegas motor speedway, the Daytona 500 winner is still clearly looking motivated to succeed.

Many racing fans also believe that Joey Logano could have what it takes to put in a strong challenge in 2021. The Team Penske racer had an excellent 2020 campaign and managed to achieve a commendable third position. He’s already managed to produce some decent performances this time around in his Ford Mustang GT, and he could still be the dark horse of this year’s NASCAR Cup Series Championship.

Other major contenders for NASCAR glory include the likes of Martin Truex Jr, Brad Keselowski and Ryan Blaney. All of which has meant that Larson faces a real challenge in his bid to get back to his best. But the good news is that Larson looks to have been fully welcomed back into the racing fraternity.

Nowhere was this better seen than when Bubba Wallace – Nascar’s only full-time black driver – congratulated Larson after his Las Vegas victory. Although it was only a gesture, it was a nice moment and will have worked wonders to boost Larson’s confidence. After all, there is little doubting Larson’s phenomenal racing ability, and his mental strength will have been significantly boosted by the positive events in Las Vegas.