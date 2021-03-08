Search
Newman Finishes 18th at Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (March 7, 2021) – Ryan Newman drove his Wyndham Rewards Ford Mustang to an 18th-place finish Sunday afternoon at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The 20-year Cup veteran started the day from the 13th position and rebounded from early handling issues in the 400-mile race. Just three non-planned cautions flew all day, as the second stage ran all green, and the final segment – the longest of the afternoon – featured just two yellows.

Newman finished 22nd in the opening 80-lap stage, and fired off 26th for the second segment as the team worked to provide more stability for his machine on a four-tire pit stop.

The second stage ran caution-free for the full 80 laps, and Newman patiently worked his way forward to finish 21st. Following more service under the stage break, he rolled off 20th for the final stage.

Two quick yellows were displayed in the ensuing laps, and the team elected to stay out twice to put Newman ninth for the race’s final restart at lap 184. Newman held on to his position until fresher tires prevailed later in the run. He ultimately went on to pit one final time under green at lap 218, before battling back from outside the top-20 to record an 18th-place result.

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Phoenix Raceway next weekend. Race coverage next Sunday afternoon is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, and can also be heard on MRN and SiriusXM Channel 90.


Official Release
