RCR Event Preview – Phoenix Raceway

Richard Childress Racing at Phoenix Raceway… In 127 starts at Phoenix Raceway, Richard Childress Racing has scored six NASCAR Cup Series victories with drivers Ryan Newman (2017), Kevin Harvick (2013, 2012, Mar. 2006, Nov. 2006) and Dale Earnhardt (1990). The Welcome, N.C. organization has also found success in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with three wins by drivers Elliott Sadler (2012), Clint Bowyer (2007) and Kevin Harvick (2006).

Catch the Action… The NASCAR Call 811 Before You Dig 200 presented by Arizona 811 will be televised live Saturday, March 13, beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET on FS1 and will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

The NASCAR Cup Series Instacart 500 will be televised live Sunday, March 14, beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX and will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Phoenix Raceway… Dillon has 14 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Phoenix Raceway to his credit, earning two top-10 finishes. He scored his best finish of eighth at the track in November 2018.

About Tracker Off Road… Dillon’s No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE prominently features TRACKER ATVs, a game-changing new line of all-terrain vehicles and side-by-sides offering breakthrough performance, service and value in the off-road industry. TRACKER OFF ROAD was born out of a powerhouse partnership formed between Bass Pro Shops and TRACKER founder Johnny Morris and Textron Specialized Vehicles, bringing together the undisputed world leader in boating with a global leader in innovation and technology.

About Bass Pro Shops… Bass Pro Shops is North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri, today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more. In 2017 Bass Pro Shops acquired Cabela’s to create a “best-of-the-best” experience with superior products, dynamic locations and outstanding customer service. Bass Pro Shops also operates White River Marine Group, offering an unsurpassed collection of industry-leading boat brands, and Big Cedar Lodge, America’s Premier Wilderness Resort. Under the visionary conservation leadership of Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops is a national leader in protecting habitat and introducing families to the outdoors and has been named by Forbes as “one of America’s Best Employers.” Bass Pro Shops has a long relationship with NASCAR, dating back to 1998. For more information, visit http://www.basspro.com/.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTE:

What are your thoughts on Phoenix Raceway?

“Going into Phoenix Raceway, I feel like we really didn’t do a great job last year there, but we have a reference from the spring race that we’re looking back on. It’s a tough short-track and one of those places that you hit it or you don’t. It’s hard with no practice, but we put our time in on the simulator and looking back on notes. We’ll see how it goes. I’m looking forward to it. It can be a really good place for the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Tracker Off Road Camaro ZL1 1LE team. We’re starting 13th, so we want to get some stage points to start off and just see how the rest of the race plays out.”

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Nate Barnes / Quartz Hill Records Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Phoenix… Tyler Reddick has two NASCAR Cup Series starts at Phoenix Raceway and had a strong top-five running going during last spring’s event before a tire issue took him out of the race early during the final stage. Reddick also has five previous NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the milelong track, finishing third in both races in 2019 and collecting two top-10 finishes in 2018. He also has three NASCAR Truck Series starts and two top-10 finishes at Phoenix Raceway.

About Quartz Hill… Quartz Hill Records, in joint partnership with The Orchard, is a full-service Country music label led by Benny Brown, Paul Brown and award-winning songwriter Jason Sellers. Joining this venture, The Orchard is a leading global music distributor and Artist & Label services company which specializes in empowering creators and businesses to grow and adapt in the dynamic global industry. Quartz Hill’s roster includes up-and-coming country stylist Nate Barnes and triple threat singer/songwriter/ guitarist Ben Gallaher.

About Nate Barnes… Hailing from South Haven, Michigan, Nate Barnes is a young, blue-collar storyteller who writes and sings about God, family, hard work, heartache, love, and the simple joys of life. The former nuclear power plant worker spent years playing bars, coffee shops, small venues and festivals in and around his hometown while juggling a grueling day job that included shoveling and digging trenches, laying pipelines, pouring concrete and performing mechanical maintenance duties for the plant, oftentimes enduring extreme weather conditions and 14-hour shifts. A virtual unknown before signing with Quartz Hill Records, Barnes’ debut single, “You Ain’t Pretty” has earned overly 14 million TikTok streams and surpassed half a million lyric video views since the song’s release in late 2020. “You Ain’t Pretty” is available across digital retailers and streaming services. For more information about Nate Barnes visit: NateBarnesMusic.com and follow him on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

TYLER REDDICK QUOTE:

Last spring the No. 8 team had a strong run at Phoenix Raceway. Does that help your confidence or put pressure on you coming into this weekend?

“It’s weird to think about last spring’s race at Phoenix Raceway since that was the last ‘normal’ race weekend we had for a long time. But yes, we did have a really strong Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE last spring before the tire issue that ended our race early. I’d like to say it makes you feel good returning to the track this time around, but this garage is so smart and catches on so quickly to things that what we had in the spring, which we brought back to the finale in November, won’t be enough to have another strong run again. The smallest changes mean a lot in this sport, so we’re working hard to prepare a fast No. 8 Nate Barnes / Quartz Hill Records Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE to take to Phoenix. It’s tough to figure out what to expect. We’ll have to watch and see how the traction compound comes into play over the weekend, since that’s a bit of an unknown. We just have to race smart and try to put together the most well-executed day that we can.”

Myatt Snider and the No. 2 TaxSlayer Chevrolet Camaro at Phoenix Raceway… Snider has two career NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Phoenix Raceway, both of which came in 2020 behind the wheel of RCR’s No. 21 Chevrolet Camaro. The Charlotte, N.C. native posted a best finish of 14th in the spring race last season. Snider has also competed in two NASCAR Truck Series races at the Arizona one-mile oval.

About TaxSlayer… TaxSlayer makes online tax filing accessible for millions of Americans, with an easy-to-use platform and unlimited support at a fraction of the cost of the competition. Trusted for over 50 years, the Augusta-based tech company successfully completed more than 10 million federal and state e-filed tax returns in 2020 and processed $15 billion in refunds. TaxSlayer achieved a 4.5/5 TrustScore on consumer review site Trustpilot, with 87% of its customers rating the tax filing platform Great or Excellent. For more information, visit www.TaxSlayer.com.

MYATT SNIDER QUOTE:

What are your thoughts heading into Phoenix Raceway?

“Phoenix Raceway is what I consider the hardest track on the circuit for me personally. It has taken a lot of patience to try and figure out how to best get around there and I’m still working to figure it out completely. Our TaxSlayer team has worked really hard reviewing past races and spending time on the simulator to make sure we are ready for this Saturday’s race. The preparation has been put in, so now we just need to go out and slay it in the desert.”