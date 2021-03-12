THWAITS GEARS UP FOR CHARLOTTE WITH CHEVROLET CAMARO TA DEBUT

Franklin, TENNESSEE – March 12, 2021 – Fresh from making his Dodge Challenger debut in the Trans Am TA Class at Sebring last month, 2020 Trans Am Xtreme GT Champion Ken Thwaits is set to unveil a TA Class competition car, new to his stable, at the Trans Am Pro Am event at Charlotte Motor Speedway March 19 – 21.

The No. 5 Franklin Road Apparel Chevrolet Camaro is one of 15 cars entered at Charlotte Motor Speedway and Ken was understandably excited about the development when we spoke to him last week.

“We had an absolute blast down at Sebring. I’d like to have been a second or two quicker but that’s motor racing. Every driver always wants to go quicker!”

From his hugely impressive base in Tennessee, where he has a collection of classic Camaros, Ken went on, “For me to say that I’m a Camaro fan would be something of an understatement. But the machine I’m driving now in Trans Am is as different from a vintage Z28 street car as chalk is from cheese! This new Trans Am track car is by far the most powerful Camaro I’ve ever sat in to date. In fact, it must be just about the most powerful Camaro ever made!”

Ken went on to explain his decision, “I’ve acquired this Camaro to compete in the TA Class for the rest of the 2021 Trans Am presented by Pirelli Championship season. Charlotte is only six hours from our HQ, so it makes sense to go there and get some valuable track time ahead of Road Atlanta. It will be fun, but it will be very competitive which is perfect. I’m looking forward to the weekend immensely and grateful to Trans Am for staging the racing schedule that they’ve put together.”

The 2021 Trans Am Pro Am Challenge is a new event organized in conjunction with the SVRA.

Charlotte Motor Speedway is a motorsport complex located in Concord, North Carolina, 13 miles outside Charlotte. The complex features a 1.5 mile quad oval track that is probably best known for hosting NASCAR racing, including the prestigious Coca-Cola 600 on Memorial Day weekend, and the Bank of America Roval 400.

The speedway itself is now 62 years old, having been built in 1959 by Bruton Smith. It is considered the home track for NASCAR with many race teams located in the Charlotte area. The track is owned and operated by Speedway Motorsports with Marcus G. Smith (son of Bruton) as track president.

Tickets are now on sale for the Charlotte SpeedTour event at SpeedTour.net/events. Fans not attending the event can follow live Timing and Scoring on GoTransAm.com/livetiming starting on Friday, March 19.

About Showtime Motorsports:

The Showtime Motorsports brand includes Ken Thwaits’ racing team and racecars, and an outstanding classic Camaro collection. Showtime Motorsports brings together a dynamic staff who employ diverse talents and share a passion for cars, racing and caring for clients like they are our own family members.