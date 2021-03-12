Search
Categories:
MiscellaneousOther Series RacingOther Series PR

THWAITS GEARS UP FOR CHARLOTTE WITH CHEVROLET CAMARO TA DEBUT

By Official Release
0

Franklin, TENNESSEE – March 12, 2021 – Fresh from making his Dodge Challenger debut in the Trans Am TA Class at Sebring last month, 2020 Trans Am Xtreme GT Champion Ken Thwaits is set to unveil a TA Class competition car, new to his stable, at the Trans Am Pro Am event at Charlotte Motor Speedway March 19 – 21.

The No. 5 Franklin Road Apparel Chevrolet Camaro is one of 15 cars entered at Charlotte Motor Speedway and Ken was understandably excited about the development when we spoke to him last week.

“We had an absolute blast down at Sebring. I’d like to have been a second or two quicker but that’s motor racing. Every driver always wants to go quicker!”

From his hugely impressive base in Tennessee, where he has a collection of classic Camaros, Ken went on, “For me to say that I’m a Camaro fan would be something of an understatement. But the machine I’m driving now in Trans Am is as different from a vintage Z28 street car as chalk is from cheese! This new Trans Am track car is by far the most powerful Camaro I’ve ever sat in to date. In fact, it must be just about the most powerful Camaro ever made!”

Ken went on to explain his decision, “I’ve acquired this Camaro to compete in the TA Class for the rest of the 2021 Trans Am presented by Pirelli Championship season. Charlotte is only six hours from our HQ, so it makes sense to go there and get some valuable track time ahead of Road Atlanta. It will be fun, but it will be very competitive which is perfect. I’m looking forward to the weekend immensely and grateful to Trans Am for staging the racing schedule that they’ve put together.”

The 2021 Trans Am Pro Am Challenge is a new event organized in conjunction with the SVRA.

Charlotte Motor Speedway is a motorsport complex located in Concord, North Carolina, 13 miles outside Charlotte. The complex features a 1.5 mile quad oval track that is probably best known for hosting NASCAR racing, including the prestigious Coca-Cola 600 on Memorial Day weekend, and the Bank of America Roval 400.

The speedway itself is now 62 years old, having been built in 1959 by Bruton Smith. It is considered the home track for NASCAR with many race teams located in the Charlotte area. The track is owned and operated by Speedway Motorsports with Marcus G. Smith (son of Bruton) as track president.

Tickets are now on sale for the Charlotte SpeedTour event at SpeedTour.net/events. Fans not attending the event can follow live Timing and Scoring on GoTransAm.com/livetiming starting on Friday, March 19.

Visit the team’s website for Showtime Motorsports showtimemotorsports.net. Learn more about the Showtime Motorsports team partner, Road Apparel, at franklinroad.com and keep up to date with the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli at gotransam.com. #GoTransAm

Check out the Showtime Motorsports Facebook page: facebook.com/showtimemotorsp/ and @ShowtimeMotorsp on Instagram.

About Showtime Motorsports:

The Showtime Motorsports brand includes Ken Thwaits’ racing team and racecars, and an outstanding classic Camaro collection. Showtime Motorsports brings together a dynamic staff who employ diverse talents and share a passion for cars, racing and caring for clients like they are our own family members.


The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

Get 2 FREE stocks valued between $2.50-$1,400 when you open and fund a Webull brokerage account.

Official Release
Previous articleBusch Beer Joins Phoenix Raceway as Official Beer Sponsor
Next articlezMAX Dragway to Welcome Limited Fans For NGK NTK NHRA 4-Wide Nationals May 14-16

More articles

Miscellaneous

Team Hardpoint EBM Joined by Bia Figueiredo, Trenton Estep For IMSA WeatherTech Championship 12 Hours of Sebring

Official Release - 0
Brazilian Bia Figueiredo and American driver Trenton Estep will join Team Hardpoint EBM for the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, March 17-19, at Sebring International Raceway.
Read more
Miscellaneous

zMAX Dragway to Welcome Limited Fans For NGK NTK NHRA 4-Wide Nationals May 14-16

Official Release - 0
After a 579-day hiatus amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the NHRA’s 11,000-horsepower, nitro burning machines will once again roar to life at the Bellagio of drag strips when the NGK NTK NHRA 4-Wide Nationals return to zMAX Dragway May 14-16.
Read more
Miscellaneous

Trans Am Returns to the Charlotte Roval after 21-year Hiatus

Official Release - 0
The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli will visit Charlotte Motor Speedway for the third time when the new Trans Am ProAm Challenge debuts during the SVRA Charlotte Speed Tour on March 19-21.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


American Muscle

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category