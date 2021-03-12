Search
Top UK Jockeys And Their Trainers

By SM
Betting at the races is fun. Winning those bets is a whole different story. To score a profit, you must know who are the top UK jockeys and their trainers. Luckily, we know who they are and you can keep reading to find out what are your best bets for flat and jump racing.

Top UK Flat Racing Jockeys and Their Trainers

Accounting for around 60% of UK racing, flat racing takes place in summer and is marked by high-class social events – think the Ascot. Here are the best flat racing jockeys and trainers in the UK.

Kieron Fallon 

Bragging with 14% wins of his races in the past five years, Kieron Fallon is one of the best flat racing jockeys around. Fallon held the title of British Champion Jockey six times and had a number of major wins in his career, including two Ascot Gold Cups.

Frankie Dettori 

Another of the most famous jockeys of all time, Dettori has a similar record to Fallon and is famous for having ridden all seven Ascot winners. He seems to perform best on younger horses but really, give him any horse and watch him rock the competition.

Richard Hughes 

Hughes is one of the best flat racing jockeys of all time, with a winning record of 19%. Like Dettori, he performs better on younger horses but is a charm to watch on any horse. Among his successes, we can mention the British Classic back in 2013 and a victory in the 1,000 Guineas.

Aidan O’Brien 

From all trainers around, the Irishman O’Brien is arguably the best trainers. His win rate is 17% over the past five years. Among his successes, O’Brien has gathered three wins at Epsom Derby and the Ascot Gold Cup.

Richard Fahey 

Training since 1993, the British flat trainer Richard Fahey has had 26 wins and over 100 prizes over the years. With a very successful career, he has trained over 110 horses, all known for impeccable performances on the track.

Top UK Jump Racing Jockeys and Their Trainers

Jump racing may not enjoy the same popularity as flat racing, but it still entertains the crowds during the colder months. Here’re some of the most famous jump racing jockeys and trainers.

AP McCoy 

A true legend in the jump racing world, Sir Anthony Peter McCoy wowed the world with over 4,000 jump race wins and 10 flat race wins. He recorded his first win at the age of 17, back in 1992, and has been Champion Jockey for all his career. Among his greatest achievements, we can mention the Grand National in 2010 and two Cheltenham Gold Cups.

Ruby Walsh 

Another fantastic jump race jockey, Walsh can also brag with impeccable performances at Cheltenham races. One of the most surprising facts is that he managed to win the Grand National at the first attempt in 2000.

Paul Nicholls One of the leading jump race trainers, Nicholls worked with over 2,000 winners and gathered four Cheltenham Gold Cup victories. One of the most famous horses he trained was Neptune Collange, the Grand National winner in 2012 – a record that is truly hard to match.


