Toyota Racing – NXS Phoenix Post-Race Report – 03.13.21

GIBBS EARNS ANOTHER SOLID RESULT IN SECOND XFINITY RACE

Gibbs scores runner-up finish in Phoenix

PHOENIX (March 13, 2021) – Ty Gibbs drove his Toyota Supra to the runner-up finish in the Call 811 Before You Dig 200 at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday evening.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Phoenix Raceway

Race 5 of 33 – 200 miles, 200 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Austin Cindric*

2nd, TY GIBBS

3rd, Brandon Brown*

4th, Riley Herbst*

5th, AJ Allmendinger*

12th, HARRISON BURTON

14th, TIMMY HILL

15th, SANTINO FERRUCCI

18th, STEFAN PARSONS

23rd, DANIEL HEMRIC

28th, DAVID STARR

33rd, BRANDON JONES

40th, JESSE LITTLE

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

TY GIBBS, No. 54 Pristine Auction.com Toyota Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 2nd

Describe your race, another great finish at Phoenix.

“It was really hard with the PJ1 and how it was sprayed, a little bit higher than last year, so it was more of a one lane track. (I learned) lane position, kind of letting people go and move some people out of the way. (I) definitely figured it out and helped me at the end of the race. I was too far to kind of bump the 22 (Austin Cindric), but it was a fun time. It was a learning experience more than anything. I’m just learning how these things race on the ovals, but I’m very thankful to be here. I can’t thank Pristine Auction enough. Just one spot short.”

BRANDON JONES, No. 19 Toyota Racing Toyota Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 33rd

What happened between you and AJ Allmendinger?

“It’s such a tough deal. I know the sun was in our eyes pretty bad off of turn two, but I just got ran over. I’ll look to rebound next weekend. I thought we had a really phenomonal run going. It was still a little bit off balance for that final stage, but all-in-all, we had a really good Toyota Supra. I hate it for everybody who puts effort into it, but it looks like I just got ran over by AJ (Allmendinger). I’ll keep a notebook of all of this stuff and use it in the future.”

