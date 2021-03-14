Toyota Racing – NXS Phoenix Post-Race Report – 03.13.21

GIBBS EARNS ANOTHER SOLID RESULT IN SECOND XFINITY RACE
Gibbs scores runner-up finish in Phoenix
PHOENIX (March 13, 2021) – Ty Gibbs drove his Toyota Supra to the runner-up finish in the Call 811 Before You Dig 200 at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday evening.
Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Phoenix Raceway
Race 5 of 33 – 200 miles, 200 laps
TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS
1st, Austin Cindric*
2nd, TY GIBBS
3rd, Brandon Brown*
4th, Riley Herbst*
5th, AJ Allmendinger*
12th, HARRISON BURTON
14th, TIMMY HILL
15th, SANTINO FERRUCCI
18th, STEFAN PARSONS
23rd, DANIEL HEMRIC
28th, DAVID STARR
33rd, BRANDON JONES
40th, JESSE LITTLE
*non-Toyota driver
TOYOTA QUOTES
TY GIBBS, No. 54 Pristine Auction.com Toyota Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing
Finishing Position: 2nd
Describe your race, another great finish at Phoenix.
“It was really hard with the PJ1 and how it was sprayed, a little bit higher than last year, so it was more of a one lane track. (I learned) lane position, kind of letting people go and move some people out of the way. (I) definitely figured it out and helped me at the end of the race. I was too far to kind of bump the 22 (Austin Cindric), but it was a fun time. It was a learning experience more than anything. I’m just learning how these things race on the ovals, but I’m very thankful to be here. I can’t thank Pristine Auction enough. Just one spot short.”
BRANDON JONES, No. 19 Toyota Racing Toyota Supra, Joe Gibbs Racing
Finishing Position: 33rd
What happened between you and AJ Allmendinger?
“It’s such a tough deal. I know the sun was in our eyes pretty bad off of turn two, but I just got ran over. I’ll look to rebound next weekend. I thought we had a really phenomonal run going. It was still a little bit off balance for that final stage, but all-in-all, we had a really good Toyota Supra. I hate it for everybody who puts effort into it, but it looks like I just got ran over by AJ (Allmendinger). I’ll keep a notebook of all of this stuff and use it in the future.”
