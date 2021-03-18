Brett Moffitt – Fr8 Auctions 200 Race Advance

Fr8 Auctions 200 | Atlanta Motor Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 45 Overton’s Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Brett Moffitt

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @Brett_Moffitt

Moffitt on Racing at Atlanta: “The paint scheme on our Overton’s Chevrolet looks really great – thank you to Marcus Lemonis and his whole team for the support they’re providing the Series,” said Moffitt. “Atlanta is a track that I really enjoy racing at. Coming back to a track that you have won at in the past is always a good feeling. Niece Motorsports had strong trucks here last year, and I know they are working hard to improve upon that. I’m looking forward to Saturday’s race in our Overton’s Chevrolet.”

Moffitt at Atlanta: Moffitt is a winner at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, earning a victory in 2018.

In a total of four starts in the Series at the 1.5-mile track, Moffitt has three top-10 finishes, and has not finished outside of the top-11.

In his first NASCAR Xfinity Series start at the 1.5-mile track in 2020, Moffitt earned a top-15 finish.

Moffitt has two NASCAR Cup Series starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway, including his first start in the No. 55 for Michael Waltrip Racing in 2015. Moffitt earned a top-10 result in that start, subbing for an injured Brian Vickers.

On the Truck: The No. 45 Chevrolet will carry the Overton’s colors at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

From small grocery carts to virtual online carts, Overton’s has grown over the years and proudly accepts the title of the World’s Largest Watersports and Marine Accessories Dealer. Launched in Greenville, NC in 1976, the company that sold waterskis out of a local grocery store now provides an expanded selection of over 100,000 products worldwide. Overton’s offers the best products at the best value to ensure customers have everything needed to get on the water.

Overton’s is proud to be part of the Camping World family of brands with other reputable organizations like Good Sam and Gander Outdoors. These great partners help to provide customers with a wide scope of outdoor adventures, experiences, and gear to help customers get outdoors faster and on the water longer.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2021, Niece Motorsports enters its sixth season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.