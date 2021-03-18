Carson Hocevar – Fr8 Auctions 200 Race Advance

Fr8 Auctions 200 | Atlanta Motor Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 42 Overton’s Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Carson Hocevar

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @CarsonHocevar

Hocevar on Racing at Atlanta: “I learned a lot at Las Vegas in my first mile-and-a-half track in one of these trucks, that I really think will help me this weekend at Atlanta,” said Hocevar. “Our Overton’s Chevrolet looks great – a huge thank you to Marcus Lemonis and the whole family of Camping World brands for the support of our team and the Truck Series. The whole Niece Motorsports organization is working hard to continue to make our equipment better every single race. I have been able to spend time on the Chevy simulator, and have talked to my teammates to prepare for Saturday’s race. I’m excited to get on track.”

Hocevar at Atlanta: Saturday’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway marks Hocevar’s first start at the 1.5-mile track.

On the Truck: The No. 42 Chevrolet will carry the Overton’s colors at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

From small grocery carts to virtual online carts, Overton’s has grown over the years and proudly accepts the title of the World’s Largest Watersports and Marine Accessories Dealer. Launched in Greenville, NC in 1976, the company that sold waterskis out of a local grocery store now provides an expanded selection of over 100,000 products worldwide. Overton’s offers the best products at the best value to ensure customers have everything needed to get on the water.

Overton’s is proud to be part of the Camping World family of brands with other reputable organizations like Good Sam and Gander Outdoors. These great partners help to provide customers with a wide scope of outdoor adventures, experiences, and gear to help customers get outdoors faster and on the water longer.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2021, Niece Motorsports enters its sixth season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.