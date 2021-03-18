Ross Chastain – Fr8 Auctions 200 Race Advance

Fr8 Auctions 200 | Atlanta Motor Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 44 CircleBDiecast.com Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ross Chastain

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport, @RossChastain

Chastain on Racing at Atlanta: “I always love racing in the Camping World Truck Series any chance I get,” said Chastain. “This Niece Motorsports team is so special to me, and I’m appreciative to Al Niece and everyone at Niece Motorsports for the chance. I can’t thank Plan B Sales and CircleBDiecast.com enough for their support; this Terry Labonte throwback scheme looks awesome. I love racing at Atlanta, we had such a strong truck in this race last year. A huge thank you to Chip and everyone at Ganassi for allowing me to come race on Saturday.”

Chastain at Atlanta: In four NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Chastain has three top-10 results, including two sixth-place finishes coming in 2019 and 2020.

He also has six NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, with his best finish of seventh coming last season.

In addition, Chastain has two NASCAR Cup Series starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

On the Truck: Chastain will race the No. 44 Chevrolet, with support from CircleBDiecast.com.

Plan B Sales was founded in 2010 with the goal of bringing service to dealers that carry licensed motorsports product. Plan B Sales started as a Lionel diecast and Chase Authentics apparel distributor. Over the last few years Plan B Sales has grown to be the largest account for Lionel servicing the motorsports market and has expanded product offerings.

Plan B Sales has quickly become the choice of dealers for a stocking one-stop distributor. Its product offering also includes Auto World, Greenlight Collectibles, BrandArt and are the exclusive distributor for University of Racing product lines.

In September of 2020, Plan B Sales decided to split its wholesale and retail business into two different websites to better serve each segment of customers, effectively launching CircleBDiecast.com.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2021, Niece Motorsports enters its sixth season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.