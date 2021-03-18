Tufco Flooring Partners with Jesse Little at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Tufco Flooring Returns as Primary Sponsor for Jesse Little and B.J. McLeod Motorsports

MOORESVILLE – N.C. (March 18, 2021) – Tufco Flooring returns to partner with Jesse Little and BJ McLeod Motorsports at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Martinsville Speedway.

“Tufco is super excited to again be working with Jesse Little and BJ McLeod Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for the 2021 season on the No. 78 Chevy Camaro this weekend for the NASCAR Xfinity race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on 3/20/21 at 5 PM EST on FS1,” said Mike Case, President, Tufco Flooring.

As part of Tufco’s Atlanta and Martinsville sponsorship, they are donating $2,500 to Shriners Hospitals for Children in support of Jesse’s Circuit of America’s $78 #GiveaLittle Name on car campaign. Jesse is excited to carry the Tufco Flooring name on his car at Circuit of the Americas with all the other individuals and companies who have donated $78 or more.

Tufco Flooring is an industrial flooring company specializing in Epoxy and Urethane flooring and Stainless-Steel drains.

“It’s really exciting to have Tufco Flooring as a sponsor for Jesse Little and our team at Atlanta Motor Speedway,” said team owner BJ McLeod. “We are so appreciative of their sponsorship with Jesse, and I really look forward to seeing what he can do on the track this year as the season continues.”

“I’m so excited to have Tufco on board for the Atlanta and Martinsville races. They have become a great partner of mine, and Mike and Nikki Case are truly fantastic people. I hope to make them proud and have a good run this weekend with BJ McLeod Motorsports and start our races with them on a high note,” Jesse said.

Do not forget that with a $78 donation to Shriners Hospitals for Children your name will appear on the deck lid of Jesse’s car at Circuit of the Americas. Here is the link to donate. Thanks for your support of this amazing cause!

About Tufco Flooring

Tufco Flooring is the leader in resinous flooring. With over 50 years of experience serving a wide variety of industries, they’ve come to take great pride in their commitment to quality as well as excellent service in the flooring and stainless steel drain business.

Be sure to give the Tufco Flooring Instagram Page a Like where you can see pictures of Jesse but also see some of the outstanding work that Tufco Flooring does. If you or your company are looking for Industrial Commercial Flooring visit the Tufco Flooring website.

About Shriners Hospitals for Children

Shriners has a mission to:

· Provide the highest quality care to children with neuromusculoskeletal conditions, burn injuries, and other special healthcare needs within a compassionate, family-centered, and collaborative care environment.

· Provide for the education of physicians and other healthcare professionals.

· Conduct research to discover new knowledge that improves the quality of care and quality of life of children and families.

About Jesse Little

Follow updates on www.jesselittle.com and keep track of the latest announcements via social media on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About B.J. McLeod Motorsports

B.J. McLeod Motorsports, Inc. is owned by current NASCAR Cup driver, BJ McLeod, and his wife Jessica. The team is located in Mooresville, North Carolina, and operates out of a 15,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility, fielding three full-time NASCAR XFINITY Series entries and Live Fast Motorsports, a new NASCAR Cup Series team. To learn more about BJ McLeod Motorsports, visit www.bjmcleodmotorsports.com. Follow along with the team on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.