OUR MOTORSPORTS: Weekly Race Advance – Atlanta

Our Motorsports looks to Atlanta Motor Speedway for the sixth race of the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The 1.5-mile speedway is located just south of Atlanta in Hampton, Georgia.

Brett Moffitt and the No.02 FR8 Auctions Team

Brett Moffitt will be on the back-half of a doubleheader as he is also competing in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race less than 3 hours before taking the green in his red, white, and blue FR8 Auctions No.02 Chevy. This will be Moffitt’s second start at Atlanta in the NASCAR Xfinity Series – he finished 14th at the 1.5-mile oval last year. The No.02 team enters the weekend ninth in owners’ points standings.

Fr8 Auctions is a wholesale business that has been around for over 15 years. Located in Lithia Springs, GA, Fr8 Auctions strives to provide fair and honest treatment to all. They are the largest freight auction service in the state of Georgia and support numerous charities like #BraveLikeWyatt and the Wounded Warrior Project.

Driver Brett Moffit:

“First off, I’m really happy to have FR8 Auctions back on board with me this weekend! This is a home race for them and they’ve been a longtime supporter of me and my career, so we want to do all we can to give them a good run this weekend. It’ll be a challenging day running both races back to back, but I’m sure I’ll be able to take a lot of knowledge from the Truck race to our Xfinity program. We’ve had some great runs and great cars this year and we want to get back into the top-5 and hopefully contend for a win.”

Blaine Perkins and the No.23 Raceline Wheels / Martin Truex Jr. Foundation team:

This week, Blaine Perkins returns to the No.23 Raceline Wheels / Martin Truex Jr. Foundation Chevy for his second race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Perkins finished 24th in his debut last Saturday at Phoenix Raceway after starting 28th.

Raceline Wheels is a market leader in the design and manufacturing of wheels for off-road, street, and track use. The Martin Truex Jr. Foundation focuses on programs to generate awareness and funding for childhood and ovarian cancers.

Driver Blaine Perkins:

“I’m really excited to head to Atlanta this weekend and be able to build off of what we had in Phoenix. It will be another learning experience for myself going to a 1.5-mile racetrack that has so much tire fall off, but I’ve been watching previous races to prepare myself for Saturday. I’m really grateful to have Raceline Wheels and the Martin Truex Jr Foundation onboard our #23 Our Motorsports Chevy again for this weekend’s race and am looking forward to getting them up front!”

Past Results at Atlanta for Our Motorsports:

Last year, Moffit piloted the No.02 in Atlanta. The team earned a 14th place finish in the June event after starting 13th.

Tune in: Tune in for the “EchoPark 250” at Atlanta Motor Speedway this Saturday to watch the Our Motorsports team compete. Fans can catch the action on FS1, PRN/Sirius XM NASCAR, and other local radio affiliates at 5pm ET and by following Our Motorsports on social media.