Search
Categories:
Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup SeriesTruck SeriesWeekend Schedule

Weekend schedule for Atlanta

By Angela Campbell
0
Chase Elliott and Aric Almirola lead the field prior to the start of the NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on June 07, 2020. Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images.

NASCAR heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend. With five different winners in five races, the Cup Series has consistently provided diverse results. The Xfinity Series has had four different winners in five races, with Austin Cindric winning at Daytona and Phoenix. The Truck Series is back after a two-week break for the fourth race of their season.

There will be no practice or qualifying sessions due to COVID-19 protocols established by NASCAR.

The starting lineups are determined by the following metrics formula:

  • 25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race
  • 25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race
  • 35 percent: Team owner points ranking
  • 15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race

All times are Eastern.

Saturday, March 20

2:30 p.m.: Truck Series Fr8Auctions 200 race (Stages 30/60/130 Laps = 200.02 Miles) FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Pole: John H. Nemechek

5 p.m.: Xfinity Series EchoPark 250 race (Stages 40/80/163 Laps = 251.02 Miles) FS1/PRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Green flag: 5:13 p.m.
Competition caution: Lap 20
Pole: Austin Cindric

Sunday, March 21

3 p.m.: Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 race (Stages 105/210/325 Laps = 500.5 Miles) FOX/PRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Green flag: 3:19 p.m.
Competition caution: Lap 25
Pole: Denny Hamlin

Georgia native Jeff Foxworthy is bringing his popular comedy act during a pre-race performance on Sunday. Admission to Foxworthy’s show is included with every grandstand ticket for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.

Atlanta Motor Speedway Information:
Season Race #: 6 of 36 (03-21-21)
Track Size: 1.54-miles
Banking/Turn 1 & 2: 24 degrees
Banking/Turn 3 & 4: 24 degrees
Banking/Frontstretch: 5 degrees
Banking/Backstretch: 5 degrees
Frontstretch Length:  2,332 feet
Backstretch Length:  1,800 feet
Race Length: 325 laps / 500.5 miles
Stage 1 & 2: 105 Laps (each)
Final Stage: 115 Laps

Atlanta Motor Speedway Qualifying Information:
2020 pole winner: None – Starting Lineup set by Metric Qualifying; Chase Elliott started on the pole.
Track qualifying record: Geoffrey Bodine, Ford (197.478 mph, 28.074 secs. 11-15-97)

Ryan Newman leads all active drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series(NCS) in the average starting position at Atlanta with a 7.429 in 28 starts.  Newman and Buddy Baker are tied for the NCS most poles with seven each.

Atlanta Motor Speedway Race Information:
2020 pole winner: Kevin Harvick, Ford (142.966 mph, (03:30:03), 06-07-20)
Track race record: Bobby Labonte, Pontiac (159.904 mph, (03:07:48), 11-16-97)

Chase Elliott leads all active drivers in the NCS in average finishing position at Atlanta with a 10.0 in five starts. The Georgia native and series champion returns home this weekend. The Hendrick Motorsport’s driver has the opportunity to become the second driver in series history from the state of Georgia to win at Atlanta. Elliott could join his father, NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott (a.k.a. Awesome Bill from Dawsonville) with five Atlanta Cup wins.

Kevin Harvick leads all active drivers in laps led with 1,197 in 29 starts. Atlanta is one of Harvick’s best tracks having won in all three NASCAR national series. Harvick leads all active drivers with 30 starts, wins (three tied with Kurt Busch), top fives (nine), top-10s (15 tied with Kyle Busch), and laps led (1,348).

Nine different manufacturers have won in the NCS at Atlanta.  Led by Chevrolet (40), Ford (33), Pontiac (11), Dodge (nine), Mercury (eight), Buick (four), Plymouth (four), Toyota (three) and Oldsmobile (one).

Top 10 Driver Ratings at Atlanta
Kevin Harvick – 102.2
Brad Keselowski – 96.9
Martin Truex Jr – 96.9
Kurt Busch – 96.7
Denny Hamlin – 94.7
Kyle Busch – 94.0
Chase Elliott – 93.1
Kyle Larson – 90.2
Joey Logano – 83.6
Ryan Blaney – 83.6
Note: Driver Ratings compiled from 2005-2020 races (22 total) among active drivers at Atlanta Motor Speedway.


The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

Get 2 FREE stocks valued between $2.50-$1,400 when you open and fund a Webull brokerage account.

Angela Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
Previous articleCHEVY NCS AT ATLANTA: Team Chevy Advance
Next articleRackley W.A.R.’s Team Report – NASCAR Camping World Truck Series News and Notes

More articles

Featured Stories

NASCAR Top-10 Power Rankings: Phoenix

Jeffrey Boswell - 0
Denny Hamlin finished third at Phoenix and maintained his lead in the points standings.
Read more
Featured Stories

Truex snaps winless drought, records first Cup victory of 2021 at Phoenix

Andrew Kim - 0
The 2017 Cup champion prevailed over a restart with 25 laps remaining to record his 28th career victory at Phoenix Raceway.
Read more
Featured Stories

Cindric nabs his second win of the season at Phoenix Raceway

Michelle Lippold - 0
One driver was better than the rest Saturday during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Before You Dig 200 presented by Arizona 811 and that was Austin Cindric in his No. 22 Team Penske Ford.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


American Muscle

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category