Weekend schedule for Atlanta

NASCAR heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend. With five different winners in five races, the Cup Series has consistently provided diverse results. The Xfinity Series has had four different winners in five races, with Austin Cindric winning at Daytona and Phoenix. The Truck Series is back after a two-week break for the fourth race of their season.
There will be no practice or qualifying sessions due to COVID-19 protocols established by NASCAR.
The starting lineups are determined by the following metrics formula:
- 25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race
- 25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race
- 35 percent: Team owner points ranking
- 15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race
All times are Eastern.
Saturday, March 20
2:30 p.m.: Truck Series Fr8Auctions 200 race (Stages 30/60/130 Laps = 200.02 Miles) FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Pole: John H. Nemechek
5 p.m.: Xfinity Series EchoPark 250 race (Stages 40/80/163 Laps = 251.02 Miles) FS1/PRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Green flag: 5:13 p.m.
Competition caution: Lap 20
Pole: Austin Cindric
Sunday, March 21
3 p.m.: Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 race (Stages 105/210/325 Laps = 500.5 Miles) FOX/PRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Green flag: 3:19 p.m.
Competition caution: Lap 25
Pole: Denny Hamlin
Georgia native Jeff Foxworthy is bringing his popular comedy act during a pre-race performance on Sunday. Admission to Foxworthy’s show is included with every grandstand ticket for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.
Atlanta Motor Speedway Information:
Season Race #: 6 of 36 (03-21-21)
Track Size: 1.54-miles
Banking/Turn 1 & 2: 24 degrees
Banking/Turn 3 & 4: 24 degrees
Banking/Frontstretch: 5 degrees
Banking/Backstretch: 5 degrees
Frontstretch Length: 2,332 feet
Backstretch Length: 1,800 feet
Race Length: 325 laps / 500.5 miles
Stage 1 & 2: 105 Laps (each)
Final Stage: 115 Laps
Atlanta Motor Speedway Qualifying Information:
2020 pole winner: None – Starting Lineup set by Metric Qualifying; Chase Elliott started on the pole.
Track qualifying record: Geoffrey Bodine, Ford (197.478 mph, 28.074 secs. 11-15-97)
Ryan Newman leads all active drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series(NCS) in the average starting position at Atlanta with a 7.429 in 28 starts. Newman and Buddy Baker are tied for the NCS most poles with seven each.
Atlanta Motor Speedway Race Information:
2020 pole winner: Kevin Harvick, Ford (142.966 mph, (03:30:03), 06-07-20)
Track race record: Bobby Labonte, Pontiac (159.904 mph, (03:07:48), 11-16-97)
Chase Elliott leads all active drivers in the NCS in average finishing position at Atlanta with a 10.0 in five starts. The Georgia native and series champion returns home this weekend. The Hendrick Motorsport’s driver has the opportunity to become the second driver in series history from the state of Georgia to win at Atlanta. Elliott could join his father, NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott (a.k.a. Awesome Bill from Dawsonville) with five Atlanta Cup wins.
Kevin Harvick leads all active drivers in laps led with 1,197 in 29 starts. Atlanta is one of Harvick’s best tracks having won in all three NASCAR national series. Harvick leads all active drivers with 30 starts, wins (three tied with Kurt Busch), top fives (nine), top-10s (15 tied with Kyle Busch), and laps led (1,348).
Nine different manufacturers have won in the NCS at Atlanta. Led by Chevrolet (40), Ford (33), Pontiac (11), Dodge (nine), Mercury (eight), Buick (four), Plymouth (four), Toyota (three) and Oldsmobile (one).
Top 10 Driver Ratings at Atlanta
Kevin Harvick – 102.2
Brad Keselowski – 96.9
Martin Truex Jr – 96.9
Kurt Busch – 96.7
Denny Hamlin – 94.7
Kyle Busch – 94.0
Chase Elliott – 93.1
Kyle Larson – 90.2
Joey Logano – 83.6
Ryan Blaney – 83.6
Note: Driver Ratings compiled from 2005-2020 races (22 total) among active drivers at Atlanta Motor Speedway.