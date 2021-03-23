Chris Buescher – Bristol Dirt Advance

Team: No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Luke Lambert

Qualifying Heat Races – Saturday, March 27 at 6 p.m. ET on FS1, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

Food City Dirt Race – Sunday, March 28 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Buescher at Bristol Motor Speedway

Buescher makes his 12th Cup start at Bristol on Sunday, where he has two top-10 finishes, most recently an eighth-place run last fall.

Buescher’s best finish at ‘The World’s Fastest Half Mile’ came in 2016 when he ran fifth.

In five Xfinity starts at Bristol, Buescher has three top-10 runs, including a career-best third in 2015.

Buescher on Dirt Elsewhere

While not as experienced on dirt as his teammate, Buescher is fresh off his first experience on the Bristol dirt track with last week’s Bristol Dirt Nationals.

Buescher competed in the 604 Late Model Class last week, and prior to that also turned laps on separate dirt tracks, all in an attempt to prep for Sunday’s Cup race.

He also ran select dirt events in the ARCA Series during the early days of his career, notably winning one dirt race at DuQuoin Fairgrounds in Illinois in 2011.

Bristol Dirt Formats

The NCS will run practice sessions and qualifying heats that will determine the starting lineups for the main event. The lineup for each of the four qualifying heats per series will be determined by random draw.

Passing points – a common theme across weekly dirt track racing – will also play a role this weekend. Passing points are the amount of points collected based on how many cars drivers are able to pass during a qualifying heat. Those points will help determine the starting lineup for the main event.

As for the qualifying heat races, the Cup Series will run four 15-lap heats with 9-10 cars in each race.

Luke Lambert at Bristol Motor Speedway

Lambert will be on the box for his 18th Cup race at Bristol. In 17 prior starts, he has five top-10s with a career-best fifth in the 2015 spring race. His average finish is 15.1.

Dating back seven events at ‘The World’s Fastest Half Mile,’ Lambert has three top-10s and five finishes inside the top-12.

Lambert is a former winner at Bristol in the NXS, bringing home one of his four career Xfinity wins back in the 2012 spring race. He and Elliott Sadler started fourth in the No. 2 machine and led the final 36 laps for the victory.

QUOTE WORTHY

Buescher on racing at Bristol Dirt:

“I think a lot of it is going to be survival, trying to do decent in the heat races to get a good starting position. I don’t completely understand the system, but I haven’t done much dirt racing in my past at all, so, like I said, we’ll work on practice, we’ll get it driving decent, we’ll go into the heat and try to get some points without tearing our race car up and that way we’ll find ourselves ready for a really long dirt race.”

Last Time Out

Buescher secured his first top-10 of the season last weekend at Atlanta with a seventh-place run, and scored stage finishes of ninth and eighth along the way.

Where They Rank

Following his top-10, Buescher is 16th in driver points through six events.

On the Car

Fastenal returns to the fold at Roush Fenway for its 11th season in 2021. They spent three years on the No. 99 before jumping to the No. 17 Cup Series entry, and were the primary partner on the No. 60 Xfinity team that captured the owner’s championship in 2011.

Fastenal will feature top suppliers Ansell, Duracell/Procell, Master Lock, Go-Jo and Krylon on Buescher’s Mustang as he competes this weekend. For more information on these suppliers, visit Fastenal.com, and stay up-do-date on social @FastenalRacing, @Fastenal.

About Fastenal

Fastenal [Nasdaq: FAST] is North America’s largest fastener distributor and a ‘one-stop’ source for hundreds of thousands of OEM, MRO and Construction products. With more than 2,600 stores worldwide, the company supports B2B customers with tailored local inventory and dedicated personnel, who visit regularly, quickly respond to emergency needs, and provide efficient inventory management solutions. Fastenal’s service-oriented business network includes the world’s largest industrial vending program, 14 regional distribution centers, 8 custom manufacturing facilities, thousands of delivery vehicles, and industry-leading sourcing, quality and engineering resources.