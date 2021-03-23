Hamlin to Compete in 2021 eNASCAR ProInvitational Series

Season Outlook: Denny Hamlin will compete in the 10-race 2021 season of the eNASCAR ProInvitational Series, the iRacing series that showcases top-level NASCAR drivers performing in simulators on virtual racetracks. The series launched in 2020 during NASCAR’s nine-week hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, giving drivers the opportunity to continue competing while working from home.

Hamlin won two ProInvitational Series races in 2020 – the inaugural event at Homestead-Miami Speedway and the series finale at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Just as memorable as the wins was an incident during the Talladega Superspeedway race when Hamlin’s seven-year-old daughter inadvertently turned off his simulator’s monitors mid-race, causing him to finish last.

FedEx, the primary sponsor of the #11 Toyota in the NASCAR Cup Series, will once again carry over into the iRacing series as Hamlin kicks off the season Wednesday in the virtual FedEx Freight Toyota.

Hamlin iRacing Statistics:

Starts:169

Wins: 32

Top-5s: 77

Poles: 31

Series Schedule (FS1):

Wednesday, March 24 – Bristol Dirt (8 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, April 21 – Talladega (7 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, May 5 – Darlington (8 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, May 19 – COTA (7 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, June 2 – Track TBD (8 p.m. ET)

*Second half of schedule (NBC) to be released at a later date

For more series information, visit www.enascar.com.