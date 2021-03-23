Search
Categories:
NASCAR Cup PR

Hamlin to Compete in 2021 eNASCAR ProInvitational Series

By Official Release
0

Hamlin to Compete in 2021 eNASCAR ProInvitational Series

Season Outlook: Denny Hamlin will compete in the 10-race 2021 season of the eNASCAR ProInvitational Series, the iRacing series that showcases top-level NASCAR drivers performing in simulators on virtual racetracks. The series launched in 2020 during NASCAR’s nine-week hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, giving drivers the opportunity to continue competing while working from home.

Hamlin won two ProInvitational Series races in 2020 – the inaugural event at Homestead-Miami Speedway and the series finale at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Just as memorable as the wins was an incident during the Talladega Superspeedway race when Hamlin’s seven-year-old daughter inadvertently turned off his simulator’s monitors mid-race, causing him to finish last.

FedEx, the primary sponsor of the #11 Toyota in the NASCAR Cup Series, will once again carry over into the iRacing series as Hamlin kicks off the season Wednesday in the virtual FedEx Freight Toyota.

Hamlin iRacing Statistics:
Starts:169
Wins: 32
Top-5s: 77
Poles: 31

Series Schedule (FS1):
Wednesday, March 24 – Bristol Dirt (8 p.m. ET)
Wednesday, April 21 – Talladega (7 p.m. ET)
Wednesday, May 5 – Darlington (8 p.m. ET)
Wednesday, May 19 – COTA (7 p.m. ET)
Wednesday, June 2 – Track TBD (8 p.m. ET)
*Second half of schedule (NBC) to be released at a later date

For more series information, visit www.enascar.com.


The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

Get 2 FREE stocks valued between $2.50-$1,400 when you open and fund a Webull brokerage account.

Official Release
Previous articleTicketSmarter becomes official ticket resale marketplace of World Wide Technology Raceway
Next articleBusy Thwaits Ready for Road Atlanta Trans Am

More articles

NASCAR Cup PR

Toyota Racing – NCS Bristol Quotes – Kyle Busch – 03.24.21

Official Release - 0
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Kyle Busch was made available to media via videoconference prior to the Bristol event today:
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: Chris Buescher Bristol Media Availability

Official Release - 0
Chris Buescher, driver of the No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang in the NASCAR Cup Series, is coming off his best finish of the season, a seventh-place run at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

CorvetteParts.net Season Schedule Announced with LFM

Official Release - 0
Live Fast Motorsports rolls out today the team’s scheduled races with Keen Parts, under the CorvetteParts.net umbrella, on-board the No. 78 Ford Mustang for the 2021 NCS.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


American Muscle

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category