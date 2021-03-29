Sheehan’s Top Ten Charge Halted Early at Road Atlanta

Braselton, GEORGIA – March 29, 2021 – Tom Sheehan’s bid for a second top ten finish this season was halted prematurely on Sunday, March 28 through no fault of the driver himself. An electronic control unit problem and harness issue caused him to retire after 26 laps. The LTK Ford Mustang was lying in 11th place at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta inside a field of 26 TA2 cars and poised for a typical late charge at the leaderboard.

Tom reported the oil pressure, rockers and mechanicals to be fine but the problem with the ECU meant the car was running on only 4 cylinders – giving him no choice but to coast into the pits. It was a disappointing end to the weekend for Tom who had worked his way into contention and was beginning to shake his way up the field.

It was a dramatic weekend at the Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta with torrential rain lashing the track at the start of the TA Class race but by the time the TA2 grid had assembled for the second round of the 2021 Trans Am presented by Pirelli Championship season the track was dry, enabling the cars to start on slick tires.

Tom and his dedicated LTK team at Damon Racing will regroup now and set their sights on the long haul from their Granite State headquarters all the way to WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in California for Round 3 of this year’s TA2 Championship. It’s perhaps important at a time like this to remember that we’re very fortunate to be racing in the current situation, while the race commentators (including Adam Andretti) on the broadcast coverage highlighted how much fun Tom said he has racing and being at the track when they name checked the Ironman mid-race.

Keep up with Trans Am driver Tom Sheehan on social media – Facebook page is Damon Racing, Instagram @TomSheehanTA97 and Twitter @TomTA2_97.

