Search
Categories:
MiscellaneousOther Series RacingOther Series PR

Sheehan’s Top Ten Charge Halted Early at Road Atlanta

By Official Release
0

Braselton, GEORGIA – March 29, 2021 – Tom Sheehan’s bid for a second top ten finish this season was halted prematurely on Sunday, March 28 through no fault of the driver himself. An electronic control unit problem and harness issue caused him to retire after 26 laps. The LTK Ford Mustang was lying in 11th place at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta inside a field of 26 TA2 cars and poised for a typical late charge at the leaderboard.

Tom reported the oil pressure, rockers and mechanicals to be fine but the problem with the ECU meant the car was running on only 4 cylinders – giving him no choice but to coast into the pits. It was a disappointing end to the weekend for Tom who had worked his way into contention and was beginning to shake his way up the field.

It was a dramatic weekend at the Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta with torrential rain lashing the track at the start of the TA Class race but by the time the TA2 grid had assembled for the second round of the 2021 Trans Am presented by Pirelli Championship season the track was dry, enabling the cars to start on slick tires.

Tom and his dedicated LTK team at Damon Racing will regroup now and set their sights on the long haul from their Granite State headquarters all the way to WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in California for Round 3 of this year’s TA2 Championship. It’s perhaps important at a time like this to remember that we’re very fortunate to be racing in the current situation, while the race commentators (including Adam Andretti) on the broadcast coverage highlighted how much fun Tom said he has racing and being at the track when they name checked the Ironman mid-race.

Keep up with Trans Am driver Tom Sheehan on social media – Facebook page is Damon Racing, Instagram @TomSheehanTA97 and Twitter @TomTA2_97.

For more information on LTK Insulation Technologies please visit the website online at https://ltkinsulationtechnologies.com/

About LTK Insulation Technologies:

Putting LTK insulation jackets & covers to work on your project saves your firm real money and time. The LTK Insulation products are so fast and easy. Installation is as fast as identification. Our carefully designed products line allows; fast, sure fit, 100% clean, no tool installation. Product designed for; balance valves, control valves, flex hoses, in line specialties, couplings, quick connects, unions, zone pumps. Your imagination is the only limit….GOLTK!


The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

Get 2 FREE stocks valued between $2.50-$1,400 when you open and fund a Webull brokerage account.

Official Release
Previous articleDGR NCWTS Race Recap: Bristol Motor Speedway
Next articleThwaits Collects TA Masters Award at Rain Affected Road Atlanta

More articles

Miscellaneous

Thwaits Collects TA Masters Award at Rain Affected Road Atlanta

Official Release - 0
2020 Trans Am XtremeGT Class Champion Ken Thwaits collected the TA Class Masters Award at a sodden Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, March 28, as the Tennessee pilot continued his integration into the prestigious top level of Trans Am presented by Pirelli racing.
Read more
Miscellaneous

Rusty’s “The Last Ride” NASCAR Dodge at the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America is Vintage Motorsport Magazine’s March/April Cover Car

Official Release - 0
The 2005 Team Penske Miller Lite Dodge that 2014 Motorsports Hall of Fame of America (MSHFA) Inductee Rusty Wallace drove in the "The Last Ride" of his championship-winning NASCAR career is the featured cover car in the March/April issue of Vintage Motorsport Magazine.
Read more
Miscellaneous

Bahrain Grand Prix preview: Have Red Bull finally overtaken Mercedes?

Official Release - 0
After a 105-day absence, the Formula One circus returns to Bahrain for the third time in the last four races as Sakhir plays host to the opening round of the season for the first time since 2010.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


American Muscle

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category