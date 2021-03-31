Search
AIR FORCE VETERAN MAKES HISTORY WITH THE SPORTS CAR CLUB OF AMERICA

By Official Release
(Left to Right) VETMotorsports National Vice-President Robert Dickey II, Air Force Veteran Karah Behrend, MSR-Houston’s James Rogerson.

Collaborative enables first handicapped female to obtain her SCCA Road Racing license during Women’s History Month.

ANGLETON, Texas, March 31, 2021 – VETMotorsports, with assistance from the Sport Car Club of America Foundation and their Women on Track Program, Warfighter Made, Hands-On Driving Academy, and MSR-Houston, enabled the first handicapped female to obtain her SCCA Racing license during Women’s History Month.

Over the course of 3 days, Air Force veteran and racer, Karah Behrend participated in MSR-Houston’s competition driving school to earn her full competition road racing license. Hands-On Driving Academy furnished her with a car equipped with Monarch II hand controls.

VETMotorsports places active military, National Guard, Reserve, Gold Star families, and veterans with service-connected injuries and their caregivers inside the ropes and behind the wheel at motor racing events across the country. Since its founding in 2012, the organization has helped more than 200 injured veterans participate in over 100 motorcycle and auto racing events nationwide.

“This was a tremendous accomplishment for the racing community,” said VETMotorsports CEO & Founder Peter Cline. “This would not have been possible without the collaboration of all the organizations. We wish Karah great success in the future and look forward to her first SCCA road race weekend.”

“The whole program was really amazing,” said Behrend. “MSR-Houston provided the school and a hand-control car from Hands-On Driving Academy, Warfighter Made paid for my travel, and VETMotorsports assisted with the lodging and logistics. It truly was a team effort! I’m hoping to take advantage of this opportunity and get on track before the end of the year.”

More information about VETMotorsports is available at www.vetmotorsports.org.


Official Release
