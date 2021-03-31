Limited Tickets Available for Talladega Superspeedway’s Spring Tripleheader Weekend, April 24-25

Grandstand and Tower Seating, RV Camping & Premium Upgrades Offered to Reduced Capacity of Fans for GEICO 500, Ag-Pro 300 and General Tire 200

TALLADEGA, Ala. (March 31, 2021) – With Talladega Superspeedway’s tripleheader weekend set for April 24-25, NASCAR‘s Most Competitive venue announced today that select ticket options, including premium upgrade and NEW, modified fan experiences, are available. Fans are encouraged to act now as tickets are limited and pricing will increase on race week. Opportunities include:

GOING FAST: Incredible grandstand and tower options with giant video boards visible to all fans in frontstretch seating for Saturday’s doubleheader featuring the General Tire 200 and Ag-Pro 300, and Sunday’s GEICO 500

A TSS TRADITION: Camping opportunities for RVs – both inside the iconic track as well as outside of the venue

IT’S BACK: The Talladega Garage Experience, which debuted in October 2019, is offering a modified experience with reserved table seating (sold in groups of four), as well as reserved lounge and picnic table availability

BRAND NEW: An all-new “Drive-In Experience” in the GEICO Grounds Blue area of the infield near Turns 1 and 2 will take place for fans to enjoy Sunday’s GEICO 500. Fans can park their 4-person vehicle in an oversized 20’ x 20’ parking spot and tailgate with their own food, drinks, small portable grills, and even pop-up tents

STEP IT UP: Additional premium upgrades such as Premium Box Seating

“We are so excited to welcome back race fans for a safe and exciting tripleheader of racing action that only Talladega Superspeedway can provide,” said Brian Crichton, President of the 2.66-mile, 33-degree-banked facility. “There is no other entertainment venue that offers fans the experience, as well as the most incredible racing on the planet, that Talladega does. We can’t wait!”

A full listing of all the opportunities for fans to be a part of the action-packed weekend can be found at www.talladegasuperspeedway.com.

The greatest race track in the world will host the Ag-Pro 300 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series and General Tire 200 for the ARCA Menards Series on Saturday, April 24 before the weekend culminates with the GEICO 500 for the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday, April 25.

Saturday’s (April 24) doubleheader starts with the General Tire 200 at 12:00 p.m. CT. The Ag-Pro 300 gets the green flag at 3:00 p.m. CT. Sunday’s anchor event, the GEICO 500, is scheduled for a 1:00 p.m. CT start. Justin Haley won both of the track’s NASCAR Xfinity Series races last year, including the fall Ag-Pro 300 while Ryan Blaney is the defending champion of the GEICO 500. Reigning ARCA Champion and local favorite, Bret Holmes from nearby Munford, goes for his Talladega Triumph in the General Tire 200.

Kids 12 and younger are admitted free (with a paying adult) to grandstands/towers on Saturday, while kids’ tickets start at $15.00 for Sunday grandstands/towers.

The reduced capacity is due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and continues in accordance with enhanced safety protocols and procedures to provide a safe environment for fans, competitors, employees and industry personnel.

In addition to encouraging distancing throughout the venue, all guests will be screened before entering the facility at staggered entry times and will be required to wear face coverings. Multiple handwashing and hand-sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the operating areas and entrances and a “clean team” of staff, clearly identified for guests, will be cleaning or disinfecting at all times. To learn more about the spring NASCAR event weekend at Talladega Superspeedway and its safety protocols, visit https://www.talladegasuperspeedway.com/fan-guide/.

