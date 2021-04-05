Courtney Crone, 20, Receives 23rd Gorsline Scholarship Award

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (April 5, 2021) – Courtney Crone, of Corona, Calif., was presented the 23rd Gorsline Scholarship by John Gorsline in March during a Race Industry Now Webcast presented by EPARTRADE and RACER. The previous scholarship was awarded in 2016 to Dylan Murry.

At only 20 years of age, Crone’s auto racing career is already in its 17th season. She is currently competing in IMSA’s Prototype Challenge in an LMP3 prototype fielded by Forty7 Motorsports.

Crone began racing go-karts at the age of 4, then gradually evolved to quarter midgets, motorcycles and formula cars. She was a candidate for the Team USA Scholarship to contest the Formula Ford Festival and the Walter Hayes Trophy Race in the UK, and in 2016, 2017 and 2018 was a recipient of a Women’s Motorsports Foundation Project Podium scholarship. Crone also won the VMB Driver Development Scholarship shoot-out in 2017 and 2018 and drove Steve Brisentine’s Formula Speed 2.0 in the Formula Car Challenge Series for two seasons.

“Receiving the Gorsline Company Scholarship is a great honor,” said Crone. “Being in the company of the past recipients is an extra push for me to know that I can make it to the top with a lot of focus, and some luck. I am grateful to John and the entire Gorsline Company for choosing me as the 2021 recipient.”

The benefits of the scholarship for Crone include working with Dr. Jacques Dallaire, Director of Performance Prime, on an individually-designed performance-enhancement program, and with Jim Leo on a unique training program at Jim Leo’s PitFit Training – all courtesy of Gorsline Company.

“It’s hard to believe that Courtney, who’s only 20 years old, already has more than 16 years of experience in racing,” said Gorsline. “She represents the type of person – an ambitious and capable race-car driver – that Gorsline Company has been supporting since 1994 with the Gorsline Scholarship. I’m confident she’ll benefit even more than what she’s already experienced on the race track from these training programs.”

“I believe the programs will allow me to further my career not just in the car, but outside of the car for many years to come,” said Crone. “The knowledge that will come from both Jim Leo and Jacques Dallaire will enable me extract the most out of myself mentally and physically while racing, and that is just what I need to succeed.”

As for her goals in the future, “My goals for the future are simple: make it to the top level of motorsports whether it be in IMSA or IndyCar,” she said. “My big goal will always be to win the Indianapolis 500. But, after having my eyes opened to the world of IMSA, as long as I can stay within those two paddocks, I will be very happy. And, just because they are simple, does not make either of them any easier.”

More information on Courtney Crone may be found at https://courtneycroneracing.com.

The Gorsline Scholarship is presented by Gorsline Company, of Rochester, N.Y., the leader in high-risk motorsports insurance. It recognizes aspiring drivers by offering programs with tools that will assist them in developing skills on and off the track to help attain their professional goals.

A link to the video of the Gorsline Scholarship presentation on EPARTRADE and RACER may be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5RqfJOyd_kg.

Previous recipients of the Gorsline Scholarship are:

2020 No award presented

2019 No award presented

2018 No award presented

2017 No award presented

2016 Dylan Murry

\2015 Madison Snow

2014 Matthew Brabham

2013 No award presented

2012 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

2011 Conor Daly

2010 Josef Newgarden

2009 Joel Miller

2008 Dane Cameron

2007 JR Hildebrand

2006 Katherine Legge

2005 Colin Braun

2004 Ryan Lewis

2003 Rocky Moran Jr.

2002 Danica Patrick

2001 Patrick Long

2000 Bryan Sellers

1999 David Besnard

1998 Buddy Rice

1997 Butch Leitzinger

1996 Jerry Nadeau

1995 Anthony Lazzaro

1994 Bryan Herta

About Gorsline Company

Gorsline Company, headquartered in Rochester, N.Y., pioneered the business of providing insurance for high-risk professionals in the U.S. The company specializes in creative, custom-designed insurance packages and estate planning strategies for racing drivers and team owners. In addition to insuring top racing drivers in all U.S. racing series for over 50 years, the company has been instrumental in structuring successful Performance Bonus Packages for teams, tracks and series. Dedicated to the motorsports community, Gorsline Company has awarded the Gorsline Company scholarship since 1994 to talented up-and coming drivers, as well as the Walter Mitty Award to the vintage driver who demonstrates the sportsmanship of the committed “gentleman vintage driver.” Gorsline Company also supports the Bob Snodgrass Award, given to the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship team owner and/or manager who shares the professionalism and dedication of the late Bob Snodgrass. Company principal John Gorsline, who races vintage cars as a hobby, has also been mentioned in articles in the New York Times, USA Today, Wall Street Journal, and numerous motorsports publications. He is also a member of the Road Racing Drivers Club, the Automobile Club of Monaco, the Automobile Club de l’Ouest, and the Goodwood Road Racing Club. For more information go to www.gorsline.com.