This Week in Motorsports: April 5-11, 2021

NCS/NXS: Martinsville Speedway– April 9-10

PLANO, Texas (April 7, 2021) – Toyota drivers are set to compete at Martinsville Speedway under the lights this weekend in the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series.

NASCAR National Series – NCS| NXS

Martin wins Martinsville… Martin Truex Jr. scored a victory in the NASCAR Cup Series Spring race (delayed to June) at Martinsville Speedway – his second consecutive win at the Virginia short track. Truex led the final 131 laps to earn his second Martinsville clock.

Toyota victories at Martinsville… Toyota has driven to five victories at Martinsville Speedway since 2015 – more than any other manufacturer. Denny Hamlin scored his fifth Martinsville victory in March 2015. Kyle Busch (April 2016, October 2017) and Truex (October 2019, June 2020) complete the recent winning history for Toyota.

Hamlin continues to stretch championship lead… After his sixth top-five finish in the first seven events of the season, Hamlin continues to extend his points lead in the NASCAR Cup Series. Hamlin has a 58-point advantage over second-place Joey Logano, which is nearly a full-race advantage. He will be in a good position to add to his lead this weekend as the Cup Series visits one of Hamlin’s best tracks. The Virginia-native owns five Martinsville trophies (March 2008, October 2009, March 2010, October 2010, March 2015).

Burton looking for a repeat… Harrison Burton was impressive in the NASCAR Xfinity Series return to Martinsville Speedway last fall. Burton led 81 laps – including the last 53 – to score an impressive fourth win of his rookie season.

Hemric back at his debut track… Daniel Hemric is back at the track where he made his NASCAR debut in October 2013. Hemric returns to Martinsville this weekend for the first time since 2019 for his first Xfinity Series race at the Virginia short track. Across the three series, Hemric’s career-best Martinsville finish is ninth in 2016 in the Truck Series.

Gdovic, Gibbs return… Brandon Gdovic and Ty Gibbs are both back behind the wheel of Toyota Supras this weekend at Martinsville. Gdovic, who drove to a top-10 finish at Daytona, will be in the No. 26 Toyota Supra for Sam Hunt Racing in three of the next six races (Martinsville, Darlington and Charlotte). Following a successful start to his Xfinity Series career with consecutive top-two finishes, Gibbs will handle the driving duties of the No. 54 Toyota Supra for four of the next six events (Martinsville, Darlington, Dover and Charlotte).

