Sonoma Raceway to Welcome Fans to Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Weekend, June 5-6

SONOMA, Calif. (April 8, 2021) – We’re baaaack!

After a one year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Sonoma Raceway will welcome fans back to the grandstands for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR race weekend, June 5-6.

“We are thrilled to be able to open our gates and welcome fans back to the raceway for our annual NASCAR race weekend in June,” said Sonoma Raceway Executive Vice President and General Manager Jill Gregory. “We are fortunate to have a beautiful, outdoor facility that is perfect for social distancing and will provide a safe and memorable race-day experience for our guests. We look forward to welcoming the greatest fans and drivers in motorsports back to Northern California.”

The NASCAR weekend in wine country will feature the 90-lap Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday as well as the ARCA Menards Series West General Tire 200 50-lap race on Saturday. Fans who wish to attend the Toyota/Save Mart 350 weekend are encouraged to purchase tickets and camping packages soon as availability is limited due to social distancing requirements.

Sonoma Raceway provides some of the best racing action on the NASCAR circuit and fans, as well as competitors, look forward to returning to the 12-turn, 2.52-mile road course. Martin Truex Jr. will attempt to defend back-to-back race wins in wine country in addition to his visit to Sonoma’s Victory Lane in 2013.

“I’ve been waiting for a while to go back to Sonoma and try to get the three-peat,” said Truex, Jr., driver of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. “I’m excited to hear that we’ll have fans in attendance. Sonoma is such a fun track and it’s a great part of the country. It’s beautiful and always great weather. I can’t wait to get there in June and see all of our fans in California that we haven’t seen in quite a while.”

Sonoma Raceway continues to work with local health officials and is dedicated to following all state, local and CDC health guidelines. COVID-19 safety protocols, including face mask requirements, social distancing and cashless transactions, will remain in place for the June race weekend.

The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series event was relocated to Charlotte Motor Speedway.

For tickets and more information, visit www.SonomaRaceway.com, call 800-870-RACE and follow on social media @RaceSonoma.