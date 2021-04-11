Ford Performance NASCAR: Cindric Finishes 6th to Lead Ford in Xfinity Series Race at Martinsville

Ford Performance Post-Race Recap

NASCAR XFINITY Series – Cook Out 250

Martinsville Speedway | Sunday, April 11, 2021

FORD FINISHING RESULTS:

6th – Austin Cindric

23rd – Ryan Sieg

29th – Riley Herbst

FORD PERFORMANCE QUOTES

AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 22 Menards/Richmond Ford Mustang — Finished 6th

“We picked right up where we left off Friday night. We had a great Menards Richmond Ford Mustang. I can’t help but think today was a missed opportunity with the way things shook out. There were some slower cars that took up the first few rows on one of the final restarts after we got a set of tires and I chose the wrong lane, got caught behind the wrong guys and lost a lot of spots. That pretty much buried us and we were able to drive back up through but not enough. I thought we were good enough to contend for a win today and I think we showed that but you have to have the track position here. I am a little disappointed but it was good to have a fast race car at an important track in the playoffs.”