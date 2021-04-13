2010 5.3L Silverado LT | Customer Build

AmericanTrucks’ New Video Fuels Future Truck Mods

PAOLI, Pa. (April 12th, 2021) – Trusted aftermarket parts provider, AmericanTrucks (AT) shines the light on a 2010 5.3L Silverado LT as part of their popular “Customer Builds” YouTube series. The video is hosted by AT’s Adam Maqboul who chats virtually with the owner, Austin McCracken about everything from his 3.5” lift to his 9,500lb winch. Silverado enthusiasts can browse Austin’s profile page on AT’s website for additional details, images, and a breakdown of all his mods.

“…He’s got a ton of power mods, really tasteful suspension mods, some nice wheels and tires and more…” – Adam Maqboul

Adam and Austin jump right into the interview with a look at his truck’s suspension upgrades. Installing a 3.5” leveling kit combined with a leaf pack allowed Austin to raise the rear and then level it out. From there, they go on to discuss his wheels and tires, rear shocks, and upper control arms. Other mods include a heavy-duty off-road bumper with a 9,500lb winch, fender flares, lighting, and a tonneau cover. The video wraps up with Austin’s future aspirations to grow his build.

AT’s customer build interview series provides heaps of inspiration for truck enthusiasts on the hunt for their next mod. Austin’s 2010 Silverado LT is no exception with its wide range of practical, affordable upgrades. Customers can head to Austin’s dedicated spotlight page to shop his mods list, view additional images, and see other customer builds. Viewers are invited to subscribe to AT’s YouTube channel to stay in-the-know on all things Silverado.

View it here: https://www.americantrucks.com/chevy-silverado-builds-profiles.html?imageid=574783&from=0

