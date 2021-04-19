RCR Post Race Report – Richmond 400

Solid Top-10 Finish for Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Richmond Raceway

Finish: 10th

Start: 11th

Points: 12th

“A top-10 at Richmond Raceway in the No. 3 Chevrolet. We’ll take it! I tried to pass the No. 21 for ninth at the end of the race but the right-front stopped working. Overall, it was a decent day. We were just too late getting our Chevy where we needed it. The biggest issue we faced was a loose-handling condition and needing more turn through the corner. Once Justin Alexander and the team figured out what the No. 3 needed, it was much faster. We just ran out of laps. We know for next time, though.” -Austin Dillon

Tyler Reddick and No. 8 Cat #WhatPowersYou Chevy Team Fight Through Handling Challenges at Richmond Raceway

Finish: 20th

Start: 13th

Points: 22nd

“We tried a lot of different things with our No. 8 Cat #WhatPowersYou Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE today to try to get the handling to where it needed to be and made some small gains throughout the race. It just seemed like we were a tiny bit off from what we had last year during our one visit to Richmond Raceway, so we’ll definitely be studying this one closely to be better when we come back in the fall. I was just a little too tight almost all day and then too loose in the final stage, which didn’t let me charge through the corners like I wanted. Richmond Raceway is a tough place to figure out in a Cup car, especially with it being just my second Cup start here, but I learned a lot. We’ll be ready when we come back here in September.” -Tyler Reddick