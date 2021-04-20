Chris Buescher – Talladega Advance

Team: No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Luke Lambert

Twitter: @17RoushTeam, @RoushFenway and @Chris_Buescher

Geico 500 – Sunday, April 25 at 2 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Buescher at Talladega Superspeedway

Buescher makes his 12th Cup start at Talladega on Sunday where he has an average finish of 20.5 with one top-10. He led four laps on his way to a sixth-place run in this race a season ago.

Last fall he also crossed the line sixth, but after a controversial review and subsequent penalties, Buescher was ultimately credited with a 22nd-place finish.

Buescher has two Xfinity starts at Talladega with a runner-up result in 2014 followed by a sixth-place run in 2015.

Luke Lambert at Talladega Superspeedway

Lambert will call his 18th Cup race at Talladega on Sunday, a track he has an average finish of 14.7 with seven top-10s.

The spring race has been his strongest in the last three years with finishes of ninth (2018) with Newman, fifth (2019) with Daniel Hemric, and most recently sixth with Buescher last year.

Lambert called one NXS race with Elliott Sadler at the 2.66-mile Superspeedway in 2012, finishing 10th after starting on the pole.

QUOTE WORTHY

Buescher on racing at Talladega:

“I think we’ve shown this in the past, but we’re very confident in our Superspeedway program and the work Jimmy (Fennig) and his group put in to get these cars tuned up. We were in the hunt in both Talladega races a year ago, and despite our unfortunate situation with the post-race review last fall, we were knocking on the door and plan on being there again late come this weekend in our Fastenal Ford.”

Last Time Out

Buescher finished 25th last weekend at Richmond in a race that featured just two non-stage cautions.

Where They Rank

Buescher is 16th in points entering the weekend.

On the Car

Fastenal returns to the fold at Roush Fenway for its 11th season in 2021. They spent three years on the No. 99 before jumping to the No. 17 Cup Series entry, and were the primary partner on the No. 60 Xfinity team that captured the owner’s championship in 2011.

Fastenal will feature top suppliers Milwaukee, Dupont/Tyvek, Panduit and Monster Tool on Buescher’s Mustang as he competes this weekend. For more information on these suppliers, visit Fastenal.com, and stay up-do-date on social @FastenalRacing, @Fastenal.

About Fastenal

Fastenal [Nasdaq: FAST] is North America’s largest fastener distributor and a ‘one-stop’ source for hundreds of thousands of OEM, MRO and Construction products. With more than 2,600 stores worldwide, the company supports B2B customers with tailored local inventory and dedicated personnel, who visit regularly, quickly respond to emergency needs, and provide efficient inventory management solutions. Fastenal’s service-oriented business network includes the world’s largest industrial vending program, 14 regional distribution centers, 8 custom manufacturing facilities, thousands of delivery vehicles, and industry-leading sourcing, quality and engineering resources.