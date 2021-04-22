Sabré Cook Joins TPC Racing For Porsche Sprint Challenge at COTA

Cook Joins Pedro Torres and Rob Lorndale Under TPC Banner For Weekend Doubleheader In Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (April 22, 2021) – Sabré Cook will join TPC Racing for the Porsche Sprint Challenge North America by Yokohama doubleheader next weekend, April 30 – May 2, at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

Cook will be part of a three-car effort for TPC Racing, joining season-long drivers Pedro Torres and Rob Lorndale in the TPC Racing paddock. Cook will race the 991.2-generation No. 37 TPC Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup in the championship’s Platinum Cup class.

“We’re really excited to have a young driver of Sabré’s quality with us at TPC Racing for this event,” Harris Levitas, Director of Race Operations, said. “Sabré brings a lot of talent behind the wheel, but also a lot of experience in multiple championships around the world and a strong engineering background. It should be a really great weekend for the entire TPC Racing team.”

The 26-year-old driver and engineer joins TPC Racing in the Porsche, but is also scheduled to visit COTA in October as a W Series driver during the Formula One weekend. Cook drove the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup at the SCCA Super Tour at Virginia International Raceway just two weeks ago to a pair of third place finishes, despite being underpowered relative to the rest of the GT-1 class.

“I’m thoroughly excited to compete in my first Porsche Sprint Challenge race,” Cook said. “The fact it’s at the beautiful COTA track makes it even better. I know the competition is high and I’ll have a lot to learn still with running these cars but I’m going to give it my absolute best and enjoy the opportunity. Massive thanks to Apple Motorsports and Apple Automotive for making the race happen for me. I’m very much looking forward to running with TPC Racing and pushing for a good performance.”

Cook, Torres and Lorndale return to action with two 25-minute practices on Friday, April 30, qualifying on Saturday morning, May 1, and the first 40-minute race of the weekend on Saturday afternoon at 5:40 p.m. CDT. Sunday features a second 40-minute race at 10 a.m. CDT.

About TPC Racing:

TPC Racing is the Mid-Atlantic’s premier maintenance, service, tuning and modification center dedicated solely to Porsche sportscars. TPC Racing specializes in R&D and sales of high-performance modifications for Porsche sports cars and race cars, offering a wide range of vehicle upgrades. Best known for a line of forced induction solutions for the Porsche 911, Cayman and Boxster, a long-time focus on only one make, Porsche, has enabled TPC Racing to become experts in Porsche service, tuning, and racing. In 2000, TPC Racing began entering races under its own banner, scoring an SGS-class Championship in 2004 in the Grand-American Rolex Series and was a class winner in the 2006 Rolex 24 At Daytona, and captured the 2013 and 2016 IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA Gold Cup Championships. More information can be found at www.TPCRacing.com.