Kaulig Racing Announces 2021 Darlington Throwback Schemes for Jeb Burton and Justin Haley

LEXINGTON, N.C. (April 26, 2021) – It’s a year of firsts for Kaulig Racing, as the team announces two of its paint schemes for the 2021 Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway.

Jeb Burton’s No. 10 Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevrolet will honor his father’s (Ward Burton) first-ever NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) win. The NASCAR Legend earned his first win at Rockingham Speedway in 1995 for the AC Delco 400.

“It’s pretty cool to be able to honor my dad’s 1995 MBNA scheme from his first, Cup Series win at Rockingham for our Darlington throwback scheme,” said Burton. “Dad and my uncle (Jeff Burton) have had a lot of success at Darlington, so it’s a special track for our family. I’ve only raced there once in the Cup Series about six years ago, so I am excited to get back there. It’s a great looking car, and I appreciate Nutrien Ag Solutions for allowing it to happen. Hopefully it will be a good weekend for our team.”

Justin Haley will pilot the No. 11 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet that will garner a special scheme paying tribute to LeafFilter’s first-ever NCS race as a primary partner. The award-winning company started by Matt Kaulig made its NCS debut for Go Fas Racing in 2014 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“I’m pumped to be able to race this scheme at Darlington this year! I started LeafFilter from the basement of my house, and then was able to be the primary partner of a NASCAR Cup Series car in 2014. Now, 7 years later, LeafFilter has won three races with Justin Haley and as a company has grown beyond my wildest dreams across the United States and Canada, so it’s amazing to see how far we have come in a few short years. I know Justin (Haley) will make us proud.”

The Steakhouse Elite 200 will take place on Saturday, May 8 at 1PM ET with coverage on FS1.

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and made the Championship 4 round for the first time in 2020. Kaulig Racing fields three full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Jeb Burton, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned five wins in 2020 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. The team will make its second NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start in the 2021 Daytona 500 with Kaz Grala, as well as a limited NCS schedule this season. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

Nutrien Ag Solutions™

Nutrien Ag Solutions™ is the retail division of Nutrien™ Ltd. It combines global innovation with local expertise to provide full-acre solutions through a network of trusted crop consultants at retail locations around the world. Nutrien Ag Solutions™ strives to help growers achieve the highest yields with the most sustainable solutions possible, offering a wide selection of products, including our proprietary brands: Loveland Products, Inc.®, Dyna-Gro® Seed and Proven® Seed.

About LeafFilter Gutter Protection™

Since 2005, LeafFilter Gutter Protection™ has revolutionized the gutter protection industry. The company is proud to have grown from one small office in Hudson, Ohio to the largest direct to customer home products company in the nation and the leading choice in gutter protection systems. Once installed on a homeowner’s existing gutters, LeafFilter Gutter Protection eliminates gutter cleaning for life. With more than 70 million feet of gutter guards installed on homes across the United States and Canada, LeafFilter Gutter Protection has the knowledge and expertise to guarantee that nothing, but water, will get into your gutters. Learn more about LeafFilter Gutter Protection and request a free estimate at leaffilter.com.