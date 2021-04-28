IMS, Red Gold To Support Military Families through Folds of Honor Practice Day

INDIANAPOLIS (Wednesday, April 28, 2021) – Fans of the 105th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge will have a unique opportunity to support the Folds of Honor Foundation, which provides educational scholarships for families of military men and women who have fallen or been disabled while on active duty.

This “Month of May” will feature Folds of Honor Practice Day, presented by Red Gold on Thursday, May 20 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Red Gold, the nation’s largest privately owned tomato processor and the only American Owned, Grown and Made ketchup, has been based in Elwood, Indiana, since 1942. The company started in service to American heroes fighting in World War II and last year aligned with Folds of Honor, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

The Indianapolis 500 honors the U.S. military each Memorial Day weekend making this a natural fit for supporting the Folds of Honor Foundation.

“The Indianapolis 500 on Memorial Day weekend has always been a special time to honor the brave men and women who sacrifice so much to serve and protect the United States,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “All of us at IMS are proud of Red Gold’s efforts to provide scholarships for military families, and we are happy to help raise funds and awareness for this great cause.”

Red Gold joined forces with Folds of Honor last year as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, and its “Ketchup with a Cause” campaign has provided more than $100,000 to the foundation in its first eight months. The goal of the Month of May promotion is to raise another $200,000.

Indy 500 fans can participate virtually through a donation in the name of their favorite driver by visiting www.fohevents.org/RedGoldPracticeDay2021. The winning driver in the virtual Race for Folds of Honor will be announced at IMS and on numerous social media channels throughout the official May 20 practice day at IMS.

“We at Red Gold believe this is a perfect way to bring two great organizations together for an important cause, with the best fans at ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,’ said Colt Reichart, Red Gold director of marketing and a member of the fourth generation of family ownership. “The Folds of Honor Foundation is doing terrific work helping military families, and we ask that you stand with us in support.”

There are more than 1 million disabled and fallen service members affected by war, and nearly 2 million dependents of military heroes who are adversely affected.

Since 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded approximately 29,000 educational scholarships, totaling more than $145 million in educational impact. Minority recipients represent 41 percent of all scholarships awarded.

“We are so humbled, so excited and so grateful for what Red Gold is doing to raise awareness for our cause and the meaningful impact that they have already made in such a short time,” said Ben Leslie, Folds of Honor’s executive vice president. “This is a great time for our country to unite and insist on Red Gold Ketchup. Be loyal to the brand that’s loyal to you with a cause that honors the sacrifice and educates the legacy. I look forward to seeing Red Gold ketchup in every home across the nation.”

The 105th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge is scheduled for Sunday, May 30.