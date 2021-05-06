Bayley Currey – LiftKits4Less.com 200 Race Advance

LiftKits4Less.com 200 | Darlington Raceway Race Advance

Team: No. 44 Hardcore Fish & Game Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Bayley Currey

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport, @BayleyCurrey

Currey on Racing at Darlington: “We had so much fun last week at Kansas, so I’m really thankful for the opportunity to race again with this Niece Motorsports group on Friday,” said Currey. “A huge thank you to everyone at Mike Harmon Racing for allowing me to come over and race in the Truck Series, in addition to the Xfinity Series. Our Hardcore Fish & Game throwback Chevrolet looks incredible. It is truly an honor to race a scheme that Hall of Famer Mike Stefanik raced.”

Currey at Darlington: Currey’s lone NASCAR Truck Series start at Darlington Raceway came last season, where he earned a 12th-place result with Niece Motorsports.

Currey has three NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Darlington Raceway to his credit.

On the Truck: Currey’s No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado will race a scheme honoring Mike Stefanik, with support from Hardcore Fish & Game. The scheme is a throwback to the paint scheme that Stefanik ran in the Truck Series for Phelon Motorsports in 1999.

Hardcore Fish & Game was born from a vision to make outdoor apparel softer, cooler, and insanely durable. Hardcore Fish & Game boasts high performance clothing that not only protects from the elements, but also wicks away sweat, dries faster, and feels softer and cooler on the skin, all while integrating eye-catching designs and colors.

Today, Hardcore Fish & Game offers top shelf, customizable outdoor apparel, shorts, jackets, sweatshirts and more. Visit hardcorefishandgame.com to see more product offerings.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2021, Niece Motorsports enters its sixth season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.