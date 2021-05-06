Erik Darnell – LiftKits4Less.com 200 Race Advance

LiftKits4Less.com 200 | Darlington Raceway Race Advance

Team: No. 45 Northern Tool + Equipment Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Erik Darnell

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @ErikDarnell_7

Darnell on Racing at Darlington: “I’m excited to get back behind the wheel in the Truck Series, especially with an organization of this caliber,” said Darnell. “The support from Northern Tool + Equipment means so much to me. Darlington is a tough, but fun track, so Friday night should be a good time. Thank you to Al Niece for the opportunity.”

Darnell at Darlington: Friday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Darlington Raceway is Darnell’s first start at the track in the Truck Series.

Darnell, a two-time winner in the Truck Series at Kansas Speedway and Michigan International Speedway, is set to make his first start in the Series since 2008.

The Beach Park, Illinois-native has two NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Darlington Raceway, with his most recent coming in 2012. In 2009, Darnell started fifth and finished fourth in his No. 6 Northern Tool + Equipment ride.

On the Truck: Both of Darnell’s wins in the Truck Series came with Northern Tool + Equipment on board. The No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado will carry a Northern Tool + Equipment throwback scheme to commemorate those wins.

Family owned and operated Northern Tool + Equipment is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2021 — the company started in the garage of its founder Don Kotula, who had a vision from the beginning of building lasting relationships by providing the right solution for every customer.

Today, Northern Tool continues its legacy of offering high quality tools and equipment for serious work across 120-plus stores and online at northerntool.com to support hardworking pros and DIYers. In addition to offering its exclusive brands such as Klutch, NorthStar and Powerhorse, Northern Tool offers STIHL, Milwaukee, Lincoln and Honda.

“We are proud to have our colors riding along with Erik, especially as Northern Tool marks our 40th anniversary this year,” said Wade Kotula, owner of Northern Tool + Equipment. “We appreciate the team at Niece Motorsports for all their work, and we are excited to have Erik at the wheel with us in Darlington.”

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2021, Niece Motorsports enters its sixth season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.